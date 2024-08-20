Cowboys Trade Pitch Sees CeeDee Lamb Unloaded for Patriots’ $19 Million Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys still have yet to agree to a new contract with star receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver remains a holdout during the preseason as both sides continue to negotiate. While the Cowboys stress that Lamb isn’t going anywhere, that could quickly change if the star wideout decides he wants to continue his career elsewhere. In a trade pitch proposed by Savage Sports, the Cowboys would unload Lamb to the New England Patriots in exchange for Kendrick Bourne and a 2025 first-round draft pick.

“Trade scenario: Patriots receive: Ceedee Lamb Cowboys Receive: 2025 1st round pick Kendrick Bourne Who says no?”

Patriots Coach Jerod Mayo Doesn’t Shut Down Potential CeeDee Lamb Trade

The Patriots have been mentioned as a potential landing spot due to head coach Jerod Mayo’s recent comments on possible interest in the disgruntled receiver. While appearing on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday, August 19, Mayo did not shut down the idea of adding Lamb.

“We can’t talk about players on other teams, but you can put a call in,” Mayo told Jermaine Wiggins.

New England recently pursued San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is currently in the midst of his own contract situation with the franchise. However, they ended their pursuit of Aiyuk.

It’s clear that the Patriots are looking to beef up their wide receiver core and add proven receivers for rookie quarterback Drake Maye. New England currently features Bourne, second-year receiver DeMario Douglas and rookie Ja’Lynn Polk as their starting wideouts.

Why the Trade Wouldn’t Benefit the Cowboys

Bourne is a solid veteran receiver who has played in big games before. He’s best known for his tenure with the Niners, playing a key role on the squad that advanced to the Super Bowl during the 2019 season. The 29-year-old caught 30 passes for 358 receiving yards and a career-high five touchdowns during their run to the Super Bowl.

However, Bourne has never been a true go-to receiver and has actually just started 25 of his 99 career games. His best season to date was during the 2021 season with the Patriots, when he produced 55 receptions for 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Bourne is currently in the midst of a three-year, $19.5 million deal he signed with New England.

Although the Patriots would be giving up a first-round pick in this potential trade, they would be acquiring an elite receiver who is just getting better and better. Lamb is coming off of a dominant season, leading the NFL with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. In other words, Lamb would be better than any potential receiver they’d land in the first round of next year’s draft.

Furthermore, the Patriots have a plethora of cap space to acquire Lamb. According to Spotrac, they have more than $40 million available in cap space — the second-highest total in the NFL.

While the trade would be great for the Patriots, it wouldn’t be beneficial for the Cowboys in the immediate future. The future first-round pick could be used on a potential star receiver in next year’s draft, but it won’t do Dallas any favors this season. The Cowboys would enter the 2024 season with Bourne, Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert as their top three receivers. That trio wouldn’t exactly instill fear in opposing defenses.

The idea of the Cowboys trading Lamb isn’t exactly far-fetched, but trading him for Bourne and a first-round pick probably is. Dallas can easily acquire a better receiver if they are forced to trade Lamb.