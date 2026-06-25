Blockbuster 3-Team Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands Maxx Crosby & Sends WR George Pickens to AFC

While the NBA seems to make 3-team trades a regular occurrence, it’s not something that usually happens in the NFL.
Doesn’t mean it can’t happen. And it doesn’t mean it couldn’t be spectacular.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pitched a wild, 3-team trade between the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders that would bring NFL All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the Cowboys and send NFL All-Pro wide receiver George Pickens to the Titans.
In Knox’s hypothetical trade, the Raiders end up with the Cowboys’ 2027 1st-round pick, the Cowboys’ 2027 5th-round pick, the Titans’ 2027 2nd-round pick, and Titans WR Elic Ayomanor.
According to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, the Cowboys have already tried to trade for Crosby 3 separate times this offseason with no luck.
“The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade pass-rusher Maxx Crosby to the Ravens early in the offseason, but Baltimore backed out of the trade agreement after medical concerns arose during his physical, leaving the standout sack artist still in Las Vegas,” Knox wrote. “But this doesn’t mean Crosby will stay in Las Vegas throughout his contract — which expires in 2029 — or even through the 2026 season … Dallas would flip Pickens to the Titans, who would pair him with Wan’Dale Robinson and rookie Carnell Tate to give second-year quarterback Cam Ward a strong long-term receiving trio.”
George Pickens Plans to Play on Franchise Tag
Pickens has agreed to play for the Cowboys in 2026 on a 1-year, $27.2 million franchise tag after earning NFL All-Pro honors in 2025. There’s also no guarantee he’ll get an extension in Dallas, where they already have NFL All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a 4-year, $136 million contract he signed before the 2025 season.
Pickens being so willing to play ball — literally and figuratively — and specifically not make a stink in the press might actually help his case with the Cowboys.
The Cowboys got burned last season by the constant bad press from the ongoing, messy Micah Parsons contract negotiations, and while that still ended in a trade, a little bit of professionalism goes a long way.
Crosby Would Change Face of Cowboys’ Defense
There’s actually a chance that if a healthy Crosby were to land with the Cowboys, that they could go from being arguably 1 of the NFL’s worst defenses to one of its best in just 1 season.
The Cowboys have added new starters to every level of their defense in 2026, not to mention a new defensive coordinator, former Philadelphia Eagles assistant Christian Parker, after Matt Eberflus was fired after just 1 season.
In the secondary, the Cowboys signed safety Jalen Thompson away from the Arizona Cardinals on a 3-year, $33 million free-agent contract. They also added Ohio State All-American Caleb Downs, who will play slot cornerback, with the No. 11 overall pick.
At inside linebacker, the Cowboys traded with the San Francisco 49ers for 17-game starter Dee Winters. On the defensive line, the Cowboys traded for edge rusher and former 1st round pick Rashan Gary, as well as using their 2nd of their 1st-round picks on UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.
Blockbuster 3-Team Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands Maxx Crosby & Sends WR George Pickens to AFC