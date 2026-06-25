Blockbuster 3-Team Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands Maxx Crosby & Sends WR George Pickens to AFC

While the NBA seems to make 3-team trades a regular occurrence, it’s not something that usually happens in the NFL.

Doesn’t mean it can’t happen. And it doesn’t mean it couldn’t be spectacular.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pitched a wild, 3-team trade between the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders that would bring NFL All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the Cowboys and send NFL All-Pro wide receiver George Pickens to the Titans.

In Knox’s hypothetical trade, the Raiders end up with the Cowboys’ 2027 1st-round pick, the Cowboys’ 2027 5th-round pick, the Titans’ 2027 2nd-round pick, and Titans WR Elic Ayomanor.

According to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, the Cowboys have already tried to trade for Crosby 3 separate times this offseason with no luck.