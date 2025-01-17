Cowboys Predicted to Trade for $140 Million WR to Pair With CeeDee Lamb

The list of Cowboys needs here in the 2025 offseason is a long one, and with the departure of coach Mike McCarthy from the team this week, finding a head coach is Job 1. But beyond that, the Cowboys will need to add help on the offensive line. They’ll need to strengthen the secondary, and perhaps add a linebacker.

The offensive line needs at least one veteran, if not, two. The two players behind Dak Prescott in the QB room are both slated to be free agents. And we know how poor the Cowboys have been at boosting the team’s running game, where Rico Dowdle is a free agent and in need of a contract, and where the Cowboys have precious little else.

But if there is an area the Cowboys must address to get themselves back into contention in the short term, it would be at wide receiver. This team has CeeDee Lamb and a few decent third option, but it has no one who would be a sure bet to be the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart.

And Bleacher Report has a proposal to fix that. A big one.

Cowboys Could Deal for Davante Adams

With the Cowboys looking to add depth in the receiver room, and seeking to do so with a reliable presence, B/R projects Dallas to make a move for future Hall of Famer Davante Adams.

In an article titled, “Predicting the Biggest NFL Trades That Could Shape the 2025 Offseason,” Maurice Moton writes that the Cowboys could deal for Adams from the jets for the low cost of a third- and -fifth round pick:

“Adams may still be interested in the Cowboys, though. While on the I Am Athlete podcast in May 2023, Adams named CeeDee Lamb as a top-five wide receiver and compared the Cowboys wideout to himself.

“Adams may see the Cowboys’ stable quarterback situation with Dak Prescott and Lamb as a big draw if he can pick his next destination. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be open to a splashy trade to build around Prescott and find a complement to Lamb in the passing game.”

Veteran Would Fit With CeeDee Lamb

There would, no doubt, be some wisdom behind a move like this. Adams is not what he used to be, but he is still an effective pass-catcher at 32 years old. He struggled early in the season with the Raiders, as he sought a trade out of Las Vegas, but came on strong to close the year with the Jets, and averaged 77.6 yards per game in New York, scoring seven touchdowns.

He racked up 510 yards and five touchdowns over the final five weeks of the 2024 season.

Adams can still play. One of the big questions about his status this offseason, though, is whether anyone will trade for him, given that he has an out-clause after this year, which would put and end to the final two years of his five-year, $140 million contract. It might do better for teams to simply let him be cut by the Jets, then pursue him in free agency.

Either way, Adams would go nicely with Lamb in Dallas.