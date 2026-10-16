Cowboys Urged to Trade for 1,400-Yard Pro Bowler After Losing Joe Milton

The Dallas Cowboys lost a key practice squad member, leaving them scrambling for a third quarterback.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Joe Milton off the Cowboys’ practice squad. The Eagles made the move after announcing that their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, was ruled out of Week 6 with a blood clot that started from a calf injury.

This now leaves the Cowboys with only having two quarterbacks on the roster: Dak Prescott and Sam Howell. There’s talk of trading for a third quarterback to fill that spot.

Dallas Cowboys Have a Trade Idea for New Quarterback

NFL insider and writer John Frascella shared his reaction to Milton signing with the Eagles. He suggested a trade idea for the Cowboys after the move.

“Howie Roseman is a smart businessman… haven’t I been telling y’all about Joe Milton?? The Real Ones know… now the Cowboys can trade for Shedeur Sanders…”

Howie Roseman is a smart businessman… haven’t I been telling y’all about Joe Milton?? The Real Ones know… now the Cowboys can trade for Shedeur Sanders… https://t.co/ayozfTPbTr — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) October 16, 2026

Sanders is in his second NFL season after the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the fifth round of the 2025 draft. In nine games with seven starts, he has completed 56.8% of his passes for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Sanders was selected to the 2025 Pro Bowl.

Should Cowboys Pursue Shedeur Sanders in a Trade?

Sanders had a solid start to his NFL career, but he still has some things to work on. It doesn’t help that the Browns struggled offensively in 2025. He spent the 2026 season as Deshaun Watson’s backup.

The Cowboys need a third quarterback to help them and ensure they have the depth. They should have plenty of options, but they’ll have to work through some names and make a decision quickly.

For Dallas, adding Sanders would make for an interesting trade, though, as the compensation could go either way. The Cowboys might have to give up a Day 3 pick to get Sanders, but anything higher would likely end the negotiation. Still, it might require more than that if the Cowboys are serious about adding Sanders.

In terms of draft picks, the Cowboys have limited flexibility in a trade. If teams want picks, Dallas has only a handful over the next two years to work with. 2027 doesn’t include as much for the Cowboys to trade away.

Until then, with the move so last-minute, the Cowboys might have to roll with Prescott and Howell for now. That will leave them shorthanded for their Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas should be fine before then, as Prescott and Howell can hold down the quarterback room for now. The focus will be on the team securing a much-needed win.