Cowboys ‘Could’ Release $97 Million Star to Pay Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys need to make a few roster moves over the next few months to create cap space for the future. Among the potential options for the Cowboys to release includes Trevon Diggs, who continues to play excellent football when he’s on the field.

Diggs has dealt with injuries, unfortunately, making him a potential trade or cut candidate. If the Cowboys could move him in a trade, that would be ideal, but K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire doesn’t think that’ll happen due to him being unable to pass a physical.

However, Drummond noted that the Cowboys “could” release him.

“There are unsubstantiated rumors swirling that there are some people in The Star who wouldn’t be too upset if Dallas walked away from from their big star cornerback who has spent the majority of his first two seasons under his new deal on injured reserve. The issue with these rumors is the source could be the guy who fills up the printer ink, not a high-ranking decision maker.

Why Diggs Could Be Cut

The Dallas Cowboys have the ability to give Micah Parsons a long-term deal now, but saving money to give him that contract could be the better plan.

According to PFN, Diggs has to be traded before March 16 to save any cap space, which would only be $3.6 million.

PFN predicted the Cowboys would trade him, adding that it’d give them money to sign their star edge rusher.

“Diggs has a $9 million injury guarantee that becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster by March 16. The Cowboys must trade him by then to save any cap room ($3.6 million). Dallas could potentially fetch a nice Day 2 pick, given that Diggs turns 27 in September.

“For example, the Saints got picks in the third, fourth, and sixth rounds in exchange for Marshon Lattimore and a fifth-round pick. Lattimore is two years older and came with one less year of team control than Diggs, so the Cowboys could reasonably ask for more than that. Moving to a more man-heavy scheme would benefit Diggs while letting the Cowboys shed some significant salary as they prepare to pay Micah Parsons,” PFN wrote.

Should the Cowboys Move on From Diggs?

If the Dallas Cowboys need the money to pay Parsons and make other moves, moving on from Diggs makes sense. However, just trading or releasing him doesn’t help much unless they get assets in return that they could use to improve their roster.

Diggs injuries are worrisome, but the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection can still be a valuable piece to the Cowboys defense.

It’s a tough situation for the Cowboys to consider, but there are benefits to doing it.

