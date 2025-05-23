Cowboys All-Pro Given Brutally Low Trade Value Projection

The Dallas Cowboys are not currently actively looking to move All-Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs – to our knowledge.

Yet, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski believes that Diggs is one of the NFL players who most need a “fresh start”.

“Both cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys may be better off without each other.” Sobleski writes, “That may come across as counterintuitive considering how good Diggs has been when he’s healthy, but he hasn’t been healthy over the last two seasons.”

“Diggs has endured back-to-back season-ending injuries to the same knee, which resulted in only 13 total appearances. The 26-year-old could bounce back, but the Cowboys might not get the return they expected after signing the 2021 first-team All-Pro to a five-year, $97 million contract extension.” Cowboys – Diggs Split Seems Plausible In Theory After two brutal knee injuries – on the same knee – in successive years in 2023 and 2024, the Cowboys may be looking for their “out”. Especially for a player who is set to count for an average of $21 million against the cap in the following three years of his contract after the 2025 season. Diggs is currently rehabbing his injured knee this offseason, but there will still be lingering concerns regarding his viability. With the addition of cornerback, Shavon Revel Jr., in the third round of the draft – who ironically is also coming off a severe knee injury, otherwise he would likely have gone substantially higher – Dallas may feel they have an adequate long-term replacement for Diggs’ services. Trevon Diggs Predicted To Have Small Value on Trade Market

But, disappointingly for the Cowboys, Sobleski anticipates that the team will only be able to receive a mere sixth round pick in return. Part of that, it would seem is due to the fact that he still has four years left on his $97 million deal.