Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Works Out for SB Champs in Comeback Try

Safe to say that 2025 was not a year that former Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs cares to dwell on. The season began poorly when Diggs, rehabbing from knee surgery he had done after the 2024 season, failed do the allotted amount of rehab time at The Star that was required in his contract, instead choosing to do his workouts in South Florida. The Cowboys fined him $500,000 for that, and Diggs conceded that it “hurt his feelings” that the team treated him that way.

It was a harbinger of what was to come. Once the season got underway, it was clear that Diggs’ knee was not right, and he did not look anything like the two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro that the Cowboys had been banking on manning an outside corner spot. He pointed fingers, publicly blaming the coverage scheme of coordinator Matt Eberflus. Indeed, Diggs was not entirely wrong about Eberflus, but it was also clear that his issues were that he was just not healthy and in condition, and the scheme wouldn’t have mattered.

It ended in absurdity, with Diggs suffering a mysterious concussion at his home, and the Cowboys placing him on injured reserve, only to later reveal that they were keeping him on the injured list because his knee was not right. Painfully, the Cowboys career of Diggs–who was given a $97 million contract just two years earlier, ended with his release on December 30.

Trevon Diggs Works Out for Seahawks

But Diggs is making a comeback. Or, at least trying to. The Packers picked him up briefly at the end of last season but quickly found he was not an NFL-caliber corner at that time, and cut him three weeks after signing him. He has been a free agent since, but this week, had a workout with the Seattle Seahawks as he continues to work his way back into the NFL.

That was the report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday: “Former Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs tried out today for the Seahawks.”

Performance Tanked for Cowboys

Indeed, Diggs has the resume of a guy who, at age 27, should still be in the league–heck, he should still be in the third year of his Cowboys contract. But he is the rare player these days who suffered a torn ACL–his happened in Week 2 of the 2023 season–and was not able to come back anything close to where he was before the injury.

As he said last year, “Control what you can control. Nobody wants to get injured. It’s just unfortunate that I’ve had injuries. … It’s unfortunate I’ve had back-to-back injuries, but I’m in a great space.

“I’m being positive and I know, when I get on the field, what I’m gonna do, so I’m not really worried about that. It’s just all about getting back on the field, staying healthy and, once I’m healthy, I’m gonna perform.”

Trevon Diggs Recorded 11 INTs for Cowboys in 2021

Diggs led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with 11. Teams avoided him in 2022, and he still managed three INTs. In his first four seasons, quarterbacks who threw Diggs’ way had a rating of 70.3.

But he did not heal correctly from the ACL surgery, and required another operation in 2025. In two seasons after the ACL injury, QBs had a 111.0 rating when targeting him. Again, he is young and could yet come back. There has not been much there for the last two years, though.