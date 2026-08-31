Former Cowboys Offensive Lineman Gets Claimed by Vikings After Failed Trade Talks

The Dallas Cowboys, like every other team in the NFL, cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean they are done making moves yet. With waiver claims being assigned on Monday, the Cowboys have now brought some new players to town, while also losing guys who could have returned as members of their practice squad.

One guy Dallas was keeping close tabs on after releasing him on Sunday was offensive lineman Trevor Keegan. Ahead of the roster cut deadline, the front office attempted to find a trade partner for Keegan, but was unable to do so. Now, he has found a new home, as the Minnesota Vikings have claimed him on waivers.

Cowboys Lose Trevor Keegan to Vikings on Waivers

The #Cowboys had some trade discussions with teams involving Trevor Keegan before waiving him yesterday. Usually an indication of who might get claimed. That’s the case here as Keegan heads to the #Vikings. https://t.co/H1no62n58z— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2026

Keegan broke into the pros as a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the Philadelphia Eagles. While he only suited up for one game as a rookie, Keegan earned a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles when they took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

In 2025, Keegan was released as part of Philly’s final roster cuts, with Dallas eventually claiming him on waivers. Again, Keegan played sparingly, as he only suited up for two games, but he was a key piece of interior offensive line depth for the team. Entering the new season, Keegan was once again competing for a backup spot along the team’s o-line.

As training camp wound down, it became clear that Keegan would not be sticking with the Cowboys, which led the team to see if it could find a trade partner for him. It was unable to do so, and that has proven costly, as Dallas has lost Keegan to Minnesota, dealing its interior offensive line depth a blow.

The Cowboys had some trade discussions with teams involving Trevor Keegan before waiving him yesterday. Usually an indication of who might get claimed. That’s the case here as Keegan heads to the Vikings,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Cowboys Must Find Interior Offensive Line Help After Losing Trevor Keegan

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 22: Trevor Keegan #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 22, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Jets 19-17. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Cowboys obviously seemed to have an idea that Keegan would not be back with them if they cut him, so it shouldn’t register as much of a surprise that he has been claimed by the Vikings. In a perfect world, he would have gone unclaimed, which would have allowed Dallas to bring him back on its practice squad, but that did not wind up happening.

With Keegan gone, look for the Cowboys to try to find some more interior offensive line depth to add to their practice squad. Losing Keegan obviously hurts, but it isn’t a blow that the team will be able to overcome. Dallas will look to fill out its practice squad as one of the final steps before opening its regular-season campaign against the New York Giants.