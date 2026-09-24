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Cowboys Won’t Have Trio of Defensive Starters vs. Ravens in Week 3

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Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker
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Malik Hooker suffered a fractured bone in his forearm during the Cowboys loss to the Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are headed south — way, way south — without 3 defensive starters for a Week 3 game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Cowboys already have ruled out CB Cobie Durant, S Malik Hooker, S P.J. Locke and LB DeMarvion Overshown for Sunday’s game in Brazil vs. the Ravens,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“The Cowboys have ruled out CB Cobie Durant, S Malik Hooker, S P.J. Locke and LB DeMarvion Overshown for Sunday,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “They won’t travel to Brazil for the game against the Ravens.”

The Cowboys and Ravens are both 1-1, with the Cowboys coming off a win over the Washington Commanders and Ravens coming off a loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and the entire NFC East Division. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

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Cowboys Won’t Have Trio of Defensive Starters vs. Ravens in Week 3

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