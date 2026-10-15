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Ex-Cowboys QB Troy Aikman Told the Blunt Truth About Tension With Joe Buck

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Troy Aikman
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Troy Aikman will continue helping the Dolphins in their search for a new head coach

While the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with issues on the field, one of their former players, Troy Aikman, is facing his own drama.

A recent report from Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel said Aikman and his ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast partner, Joe Buck, are at odds. That same report said Aikman and Buck had a verbal argument, but the tension eventually defused, and they called the Buffalo BillsLos Angeles Rams game without issue.

Aikman is in the final year of his contract with ESPN before becoming a free agent after the Super Bowl. No one had heard from his side about what happened, but the silence has been broken.

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman Talks Incident With Joe Buck

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman look on prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Aikman appeared on 96.7 The Ticket, where he was asked about the incident with Buck. The former Cowboys star was careful what he said.

“There’s probably a time and a place for all that. I don’t know if now is the time,” Aikman said via Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt. “I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened. I’ll broadcast through this season and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens. I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super Bowl and all that and where my next landing spot may be.”

Aikman and Buck have worked together for over two decades, including their time at FOX Sports. They recently signed with ESPN to lead the broadcast team for Monday Night Football and the playoffs. Buck and Aikman will call their first Super Bowl since 2020.

Troy Aikman Stays Quiet on Recent Issue With Joe Buck

Troy Aikman, Dallas Cowboys
GettyESPN Broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on November 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Many people agree that Buck and Aikman are one of the best broadcast teams in sports. They have always had great chemistry and have seemed close over the years.

The recent issues with Aikman and ESPN stem from the fact that the network recently gave Buck a contract extension, not Aikman. That has led to some behind-the-scenes issues.

This incident likely won’t make things much better for Aikman and Buck as they try to close out the season together. ESPN could try to keep Aikman, but there are talks about what happens after the season.

Many believe Aikman could join the Cowboys’ front office. Aikman has consulted with the Miami Dolphins over the past year on football-related topics.

A return home for one of the franchise’s favorite players would be huge for the Cowboys. There is still a few months away from seeing what is going to happen with Aikman at ESPN.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ex-Cowboys QB Troy Aikman Told the Blunt Truth About Tension With Joe Buck

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