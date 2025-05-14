Troy Aikman Makes Eye-Opening Cowboys 2025 Prediction

As so often happens at this time of year, the blush of spring erases many of the woes of winter, and for Cowboys fans, that’s the case here in 2025. Not long ago, the team was coming off a woeful and injury-plagued 2024 season, with a 7-10 record and a coach that needed replacing.

And shortly after that, it looked like the Cowboys were bungling their way through another offseason, hiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer–a guy who was very little in demand–to take over as coach, and failing to address glaring holes on the roster in free agency. At the draft, using the No. 12 overall pick on an offensive guard (not even a tackle) was equally uninspiring.

But as time has passed, and the dust has settled, the Cowboys faithful appears to be more accepting of Schottenheimer and more hopeful that the depth of Dallas’s draft will win out. And the trade for potential star wide receiver George Pickens to go along with CeeDee Lamb has been the capper. Suddenly, there’s some warm feelings toward the Cowboys.

But there’s warm feelings, then there is plain old overheated. And Troy Aikman is overheated.

Troy Aikman: Super Bowl or Bust

Aikman appeared with Joe Buck, his NFL broadcast partner on “Monday Night Football,” on the “Today” show and the pair were asked who they were picking in the next Super Bowl. Buck, thoughtfully, explained that he felt it was time for the Buffalo Bills to make the next step and win the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Aikman, perhaps less thoughtfully, blurted out his pick: “Cowboys!”

Aikman is biased, of course, having been the Cowboys quarterback for 12 seasons, the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. He led Dallas to Super Bowl wins in 1992, 1993 and 1995, the last time the Cowboys were champs.

Cowboys Hiring of Brian Schottenheimer Uninspiring

Not long ago, Aikman had some questions about the Cowboys direction, and the hiring of Schottenheimer, who did not drum up the kind of excitement that new coaches like former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson did in Chicago.

“It’s one thing if you hire somebody that everyone’s excited about, for instance, like they are in Chicago, but none of that matters now,” Aikman said. “Sure, over the next few months, as far as how people are talking about your team, but when the season rolls around Week 1 — whether it’s Ben Johnson, Kellen Moore or Brian Schottenheimer — everybody’s being judged on a level playing field, and it’s all about winning.