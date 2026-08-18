Dallas Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Puts Franchise on Notice

It has been a long time since the Dallas Cowboys made a run to the Super Bowl or NFC Championship Game. The last time they played in the NFC Championship Game was 1996. That isn’t something lost on team legend Troy Aikman.

Aikman was the quarterback for the Cowboys during that last run to the NFC Championship Game. No one would have guessed at that point in time that Dallas would go through such a long drought.

Jerry Jones has been very vocal about wanting to do whatever it takes to get the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl. He has recently discussed being willing to trade away future assets in order to win now.

“Candidly, I’d be very interested. I’d give up future to add to where we are today as to a player,” Jones said. “To give you an idea about, would I invest something substantive to get the right kind of deal? I would,” Jones said.

With that being said, Aikman has spoken out with a strong message about the drought in Dallas.

Troy Aikman Sends Strong Message About Cowboys’ Championship Drought

During an interview with Dale Hansen, Aikman made it clear that he is shocked by the lack of team success for the Cowboys over the last 30 years.

“I didn’t think it was the last one that I’d be a part of. I thought we would certainly win another one. I thought I would,” Aikman said.

“It’s hard to fathom. It really is. Because we see it, we talk every year about parity, and we’ve seen teams go from last to first, and teams that have not been historically very good, they still make a run, they make it to a championship game or a Super Bowl, and yet for the Cowboys that hasn’t happened. It’s hard to put your finger on exactly why.”

Aikman continued forward, making it clear to Jones and the franchise that the fans in Dallas deserve better.

“Cowboys fans deserve better,” Aikman said. “I do know that. This is the Cowboys, the flagship franchise, and the fact that the Cowboys in 30 years have not made it to a championship game, let along a Super Bowl, it’s hard to fathom.”

Do the Cowboys Have a Chance to Win in 2026?

On paper, the Cowboys look to have improved from last year. In 2025, they ended up compiling 7-9-1 record. Of course, they missed the playoffs.

Has Dallas done enough to win it all in 2026? That is highly debatable.

Offensively, the Cowboys look to have a dangerous unit. Dak Prescott is a very good quarterback and he has elite weapons to throw to in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The offensive line and running back positions will dictate the overall success.

Defensively, Jones has made quite a few investments. Among the newcomers to the roster are pass rusher Rashan Gary, rookie safety Caleb Downs, and veteran pass rusher Von Miller.

Whether or not Dallas can win a Super Bowl this season hinges on whether or not the roster plays up to its potential. Either way, Aikman is voicing the same frustration that the fans are feeling. Hopefully, the 2026 season brings something for the fans to get excited about.