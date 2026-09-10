Cowboys Turned Down Trade Offers for 6-foot-4, 320-Pound Starter

The Dallas Cowboys weren’t the only ones who knew what they had in backup offensive lineman T.J. Bass, who became 1 of the most critical players on the roster in Week 1 after an injury to NFL All-Pro Tyler Smith has forced Bass into the starting lineup.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams inquired about trading for Bass multiple times — teams that were told to kick rocks each time.

With Smith out for at least the 1st month of the season after undergoing thumb surgery, the Cowboys might seem like geniuses down the road.

“Speaking of Dallas’ offense, having guard T.J. Bass in the rotation is a timely benefit because of star Tyler Smith’s move to injured reserve,” Fowler wrote on September 10. “The Cowboys received trade inquiries for Bass during the offseason and at roster cut-downs but told teams he was off limits. That decision paid off. Now, he steps into a starter’s role for the short term.”

The Cowboys open the regular season in a primetime road game against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Cowboys Already Showed Confidence in T.J. Bass

The Cowboys have previously shown how highly they think of the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Bass — an undrafted free agent they consider valuable enough to make an unusual roster move to keep him in their grasp.

“The Cowboys are planning to use the second-round tender ($5.8M) on guard T.J. Bass, per sources,” Fowler wrote on February 26. “Bass is a restricted free agent with 10 career starts.”

In the NFL, a 2nd-round tender is a 1-year contract worth either $5.3 million or 110 percent of what the player earned the previous season.

Teams use it to protect restricted free agents who have been in the NFL for 3 years.

Bass made the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2023. If another team had signed Bass to an offer sheet, the Cowboys would have had the chance to either match that number or receive a 2nd-round draft pick in compensation.

From Pro Football Rumors: “Bass has been a key backup in Dallas, starting 10 games in relief during his career. Part of the Cowboys’ 2023 UDFA class, the Oregon alum has logged between 315 and 351 offensive snaps in each of his three seasons. Bass split his time nearly equally at LG and RG last season, making starts in relief of Tyler Smith and Tyler Booker. Pro Football Focus graded Bass 29th overall among qualified guards last season.”

T.J. Bass Starred in Pac-12 Before Cowboys

Bass, 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, played 1 season at Idaho before 2 seasons at a junior college. He transferred to Oregon and played 3 seasons, where he was a 2-time All-Pac-12 pick and played his final season with current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

It was that final season with Nix, in 2022, when Bass was moved from the position he started at the previous 2 years — guard — to left offensive tackle to protect Nix’s blind side.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Bass as a 5th or 6th round pick ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

“Former tackle projecting to guard-only prospect with a broad frame, good power and below-average athleticism. Bass’ lack of arm length will be a concern at any O-line position, but he plays with inside hands and decent know-how, so he should be able to work around it,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s tight-hipped and doesn’t play with great pad level or a wide base but still manages to create some movement with powerful leg drive. He lacks lateral quickness as a zone blocker and loses effectiveness the further he gets away from home base. Bass’ toughness and size will give him a leg up in a battle for a backup role.”