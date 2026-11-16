Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Reveals 2 Biggest Injury Concerns After 49ers Loss

The Dallas Cowboys suffered defeat at the hands of the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers in what ended up being – on paper at least – a fairly close matchup that had the Cowboys in it with a chance to win the game up until the last second.

Putting aside the disaster of the defense, which gave up 46 points to the 49ers and made seemingly blunder after blunder, head coach Brian Schottenheimer had some concerning news on the injury front after the game.

Speaking to the media, Schottenheimer revealed that the two most significant injuries to players suffered on Sunday were that of guard Tyler Booker and DaRon Bland.

Tyler Booker and DaRon Bland Sustained ‘Most Significant’ Injuries

Perhaps even more concerningly, the Cowboys head coach did not even give a preliminary guess-timate timetable on either player’s potential return date.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Dallas’ most significant injuries are RG Tyler Booker (ankle) and CB DaRon Bland (ankle). Not sure yet how long either will be out”, The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported on Nov. 15 after the game.

Both Booker and Bland went out in the first half with ankle injuries.

Bland was limited in practice on Friday with an ankle injury, so there is speculation that the issue suffered could be an aggravation of that.

Booker and Bland Set to Receive X-Rays/MRIs on Ankles

The pair are both starters – and plus starters at that. Bland is currently playing on a 4-year, $92 million extension signed almost 16 months ago, whilst Booker has been outstanding at guard through the first half of the year and was named to Pro Football focus’ mid-season first-team All-Pro roster.

The small silver lining is that the lack of knowledge on the injury timeline stems more from the lack of information of the actual extent of the issues, rather than both ailments being so severe there is up-to-date information, given that the Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported that Schottenheimer said the duo were both set for imaging; x-rays and MRIs.

The fuller details will come next week, but just further tough news on what was already a difficult day for the Cowboys.