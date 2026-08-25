Cowboys 330-Pound Punisher Looks Poised for Breakout 2026 Season

The 2025 NFL Draft class for the Dallas Cowboys is still developing, but it’s starting to look like a solid group.

Dallas’ top pick, and the one everyone is focused on, is starting offensive guard Tyler Booker. Not many people had expectations for the Alabama Crimson Tide product, but Booker is turning into a solid player.

Booker ended up making 14 starts as one of their starting guards. He emerged as one of the top offensive linemen from the 2025 draft class. That makes the 2026 season the year he could take a massive leap.

Dallas Cowboys Could See Breakout Season From Tyler Booker

CBS Sports writer Zachary Pereles shared the results of the company’s vote for the All-Breakout team for the 2026 NFL season. Booker landed there as the choice at right guard.

“The No. 12 overall pick out of Alabama last year, Tyler Booker is an absolutely punishing run blocker who earned a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie team. ESPN had him with the eighth-highest run block win rate among interior offensive linemen, while PFF gave him the seventh-highest run blocking grade among guards. He received seven votes.”

On 631 pass-blocking snaps, Booker allowed 25 pressures, 6 quarterback hits, and 3 sacks in 2025. He also committed 7 penalties in 1,003 total snaps.

Pro Football Focus gave Booker an overall grade of 72, ranking 16th out of 81 interior offensive linemen in the NFL last year. He also got a pass-blocking grade of 62.4 and a run-blocking grade of 76.8.

Tyler Booker Has Owned His RG Spot With Dallas Cowboys

Booker is a big reason the Cowboys went from being ranked 27th in rushing with 100.3 yards per game in 2024 to ninth in rushing with 125.6 yards per contest. His ability to bully defensive linemen helped propel Dallas into a top-five offense in the NFL.

His focus in training camp has been to improve as a pass blocker. If Booker can take the proper strides to get it done there, he could be a top-10 guard in the league this season.

Dallas’ offensive line is coming into form the way the franchise has hoped. Over the last five years, the team has transitioned from veterans like Zack Martin to younger talent.

Among the younger guys, Booker has been one of the most impressive. He has exceeded expectations early in his career and has been an instant contributor for the Cowboys.

This is only the second season for Booker, but the expectations are high for him. He’s expected to take a big step and continue his success.

With everything that is included in the Cowboys’ offense, Booker has a chance to be great again. Not only that, but Booker could end up being a Pro Bowler in Year 2.