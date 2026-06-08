Cowboys Tyler Guyton Shuts Down Injury Controversy Amid Benching Talk

We are, no doubt, heading into a critical moment in the career of Dallas Cowboys 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton. After an underwhelming rookie season, much was expected of him in 2025, but a knee injury in training camp set him off on a bad start, and he struggled at times throughout the year. He suffered an ankle sprain in Week 12, and from there, he did not play again.

Except, there were questions as to why, exactly, Guyton did not play. There was no doubt that he had hurt his ankle, but there was some doubt as to whether he needed five weeks for it to heal–or if the Cowboys just wanted to get an extended look at a different alignment of the offensive front, with star guard Tyler Smith at left tackle. There were rumbling, even, that Guyton wanted to play, but the Cowboys did not allow him to do so.

But that’s not so, Guyton now says.

Tyler Guyton Was Close to a Cowboys Return in 2025

Speaking to reporters last week after the Cowboys’ first go-round of OTAs at The Star, Guyton was asked directly about the ankle injury he suffered and its impact on the last five weeks of the season. He made the situation clear–he was nearing a return to action but could not quite get there.

He said: “I was actually really close. I was busting my ass, bro. Every day. I just wasn’t healthy yet.”

So, there is one lingering controversy put to bed.

Cowboys Weigh a Benching

Now, the other big controversy around Guyton is not really all that controversial: His job is in jeopardy after last year’s struggles. Nate Thomas, the Cowboys’ 2024 seventh-round pick, is being given the chance to win the left tackle job, too.

Guyton knows that and understands it. He also said it won’t change his approach.

“Same equation, come to work every day and try to get better, prepare myself for the next day,” Guyton said. “There’s obviously competition everywhere on the team. It’s a football team. Everybody wants to play. Friendly competition is not bad, it brings the best out of people.”

Tyler Guyton: ‘I Have Gotten better at Football’

Guyton did say that, even with all the trials and tribulations that came last year, he took a lot from the season. He learned he has got to get stronger, and he has made it a point to do so this offseason. He has also worked–as has the entire offensive line–with former star Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith, a likely Hall of Famer.

Guyton chalks up the whole thing–from last season to the work he put in to improving this offseason–to the process of learning. Remember, he was considered raw coming out of Oklahoma, so maybe it should not be a surprise that he has had to take his lumps early on.

“Learning,” he said. “It was a learning experience. I feel like coming into the league, I had a lot to learn, I feel like I learned something. I have gotten stronger, I have gotten better at football. I have learned a lot of techniques and stuff like that. It’s a learning process.”