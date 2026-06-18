Cowboys Called Out for ‘Competition’ at Key Position

Even from afar, it seems as though those who pull the levers at The Star have a preferred way they’d like to see the Dallas Cowboys‘ offensive line shape up in the next three months. Ideally, the group would stay much the same as it was last year, even as it has become clear that faith in Tyler Guyton, the starting left tackle–the most important spot on the line–is wavering.

That was clear last year when the Cowboys struggled to find consistency at Guyton’s spot. The hope was that Guyton would spring forward in his second season after a shaky rookie year, but he was injured in training camp and never really got his footing under him in 2025. He gave up 10 pressures in his first two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus, and though he improved from there, he still was too up-and-down for the Cowboys’ liking.

Guyton injured his ankle in Week 12, ending his season, and the Cowboys experimented with moving star guard Tyler Smith out to tackle–and coach Brian Schottenheimer said that would remain an option for 2026.

Cowboys Have Tyler Guyton vs. Nate Thomas LT Competition

Fast forward to this spring, and Guyton has gone through OTAs and minicamp looking as though he is still the No. 1 left tackle. The team came in saying that there would be a competition, Guyton and 2024 seventh-rounder Nate Thomas, for the starting job, but so far, it’s looked like Guyton’s job to lose.

In fact, Jon Machota of The Athletic was skeptical that there is a competition going on at all.

That is in contradiction to what Schottenheimer has said publicly, and, indeed, the Cowboys would have some motivation to set up a competition to keep driving Guyton, even if they plan to keep Guyton at left tackle no matter what.

“We’re going to make Tyler earn it,” Schottenheimer said.

Cowboys Have Options

Speaking about the Cowboys’ situation on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this week, he said, “I don’t believe there is a real competition at left tackle. I think it is Tyler Guyton, and if it is not Guyton and that is a disaster, maybe they put Nate Thomas out there. But I really think if it’s not Guyton, it’ll end up being Tyler Smith and then you move TJ Bass into one of those inside spots. …

“Left tackle, I am not sold on that. There’s nothing I have seen at OTAs or minicamp that make me think that. They’re gonna say that, Nate Thomas will get reps with the 1s and we’ll see that in Oxnard but I really think they’re going to do everything in their power for Guyton to win that job.”

Tyler Guyton Eager for Competition

Guyton was asked about having to compete for the job he has held since he was drafted, and he noted that while it is a story being watched by others, it has not changed his approach at all this offseason.

“Same equation, come to work every day and try to get better, prepare myself for the next day,” Guyton said. “There’s obviously competition everywhere on the team. It’s a football team. Everybody wants to play. Friendly competition is not bad, it brings the best out of people.”