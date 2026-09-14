Cowboys’ Unlikely 6-Foot-7, 325-Pound Beast Dominated Giants Despite Week 1 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are still feeling the effects of losing to the New York Giants 28-20 on Sunday night, but it wasn’t all bad stuff from the game.

Dallas’ offense got off to a slow start, but they had two second-half drives, both resulting in touchdowns. Unfortunately for them, those were the only drives they would get in the loss.

Even with all the concerns now swirling around the Cowboys, there were still positives to take away. One player on the offense could arguably be the best on the team right now.

Dallas Cowboys Had One Star Shine in Loss to Giants

While the offensive line never really gets the attention they deserve, Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton was the guy everyone was talking about after the game. Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa shared Guyton’s impressive stats in the loss.

“Dallas Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton recorded 20 pass blocking matchups against Brian Burns on Sunday night. He allowed 0 pressures. Guyton allowed 2 pressures on 36 total pass blocks in the game. (via NFL Pro)”

Guyton drew attention before training camp, as the Cowboys considered a change at left tackle. They didn’t give him competition, and Guyton shined in training camp as a result.

Guyton was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2024. Last season, Guyton allowed 31 pressures, 6 quarterback hits, and 2 sacks in 418 pass-blocking snaps. He also committed 7 penalties.

Pro Football Focus gave Guyton an overall grade of 57.5, ranking 71st out of 89 offensive tackles in 2025. He also had a pass-blocking grade of 50.0 and a run-blocking grade of 64.9.

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He may not have had many fans before the season, but he certainly stepped up in a big way against the Giants. Dallas needed him to step up and protect Dak Prescott, and he did.

Guyton took on one of the toughest defensive lines in the NFL with the Giants and held them down. From simple techniques to the power he brings, it is clear he’s improved as a pass protector for the Cowboys.

It’s a long season and things can change, but this was a great start for Guyton. He looks like he is finally becoming the left tackle the Cowboys hoped he would be.

While this was a good first step, now it’s about him being consistent. Guyton has to make sure that he can play at a high level week after week.

The Cowboys got the Washington Commanders in Week 2. That will be a good test for Guyton to see if he can go back-to-back weeks with dominating defensive linemen. So far it looks like he can handle whatever is thrown at him this season.