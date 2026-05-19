Cowboys Urged to Sign 140-Game Starter Amid Looming Concern

At this point in the offseason, after the excitement of the Dallas Cowboys‘ many new additions has faded somewhat, we’ve gotten more into the worrywart portion of the spring. Yes, we can see the new Cowboys defense as being very good, maybe good enough to get them back into contention in the NFC. Yes, we can see the returning and improving pieces of the team’s offense, among the most high-flying in the league last year. But now is the time for fans and the gaggle of Cowboys media members out there to focus on picking at holes.

Not the middle linebacker hole. That one’s been pretty well covered. Now is the time to consider whether there is enough on hand in the pass rush, and whether the Cowboys need a more polished backup running back. How about another cornerback? Or … how about a Taylor Decker signing?

Those are all fair concerns, but the one that might be the biggest worry for the Cowboys in both the short term and the long term is one of the traditional strengths of the franchise: The offensive line, and what to do with Tyler Guyton.

Taylor Decker Asked Out of Lions Contract

The thing about the Cowboys and the way they’ve built their team over the years is that they don’t typically make mistakes when it comes to picking players for the line. Guyton was a first-round pick in 2024, and injuries have slowed his development in his first two seasons. It might be worth it to be patient with him, except that the Cowboys want to contend now, and don’t have the luxury of letting Guyton learn on the job.

Which has brought a new name as a potential veteran addition to the fore: Taylor Decker, who spent a decade with the Lions and asked out of his contract in March after he could not come up with a new deal in Detroit. But we’re heading into late May, and Decker–a Pro Bowler in 2024–could be a quick-fix solution for the Cowboys’ left tackle issue.

Cowboys Urged to Solve LT Issue With Taylor Decker

The Cowboys have three possibilities at left tackle–Guyton, 2025 seventh-round pick Nate Thomas (who struggled in his time at the position last year) or rookie fourth-rounder Drew Shelton. A fourth option, moving Tyler Smith, who is a star at left guard, out to tackle was used late last year, and the Cowboys remain open to returning to that set-up.

But Jeff Cavanaugh of DLLS Cowboys prefers simply signing Decker, because moving Smith out hurts the Cowboys at two positions.

Said Cavanaugh, speaking on “The Haymaker” podcast: “I actually think Decker, Taylor Decker, to me, is interesting. Because I would rather not move my All-Pro guard to become a tackle. Like, if everything is going poorly at left tackle, I would rather have Tyler Smith at guard and Taylor Decker at tackle, than Tyler Smith at tackle and TJ Bass at guard. I don’t want to move away from my big strengths. The big strength is the interior of this offensive line, and I am going to take a guy who is an All-Pro and I am going to make him, what, an average starter at tackle? Give or take? Maybe above average, maybe? You’re taking away his super power when you move him out there.

“So, Taylor Decker is the most interesting one to me.”

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Cowboys Confident in Depth at LT

That’s not a consensus, though, by any stretch, and the Cowboys do seem to think Smith would be effective at tackle. In fact, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, had the opposite view on signing Decker or moving Smith, and suggested the Cowboys see it that way, too.

He said: “I think that if you ask the Cowboys about the backup tackle situation, they would tell you they probably have the best backup tackle in NFL history, his name is Tyler Smith. And if things really go awry at left tackle, they’ll kick him out. They’ve kept that door open and they will continue to keep that door open.

“There is a reason they brought back TJ Bass, in the event one of those three guys does not emerge in that left tackle spot, they kick Tyler Smith out and put TJ Bass at left guard, and they roll with that.”