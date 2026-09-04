Cowboys’ 6-Foot-7, 325-Pound Protector Named Team’s ‘X-Factor’ in 2026

The Dallas Cowboys‘ roster is stacked with more talent than they have had in a long time.

There are the usual suspects like Dak Prescott and Quinnen Williams, who are going to make a massive impact on the team. Dallas has some newcomers like Caleb Downs and Von Miller who could really flip the season on its head.

Regardless of those guys, one player could define what happens to the Cowboys in 2026. This is the one guy who could be the key to them making the playoffs this season.

Dallas Cowboys’ X Factor in 2026 Revealed

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak named one player from each NFL team as their “X factor” for the 2026 season. Solak looked at the offensive line for the Cowboys and picked Tyler Guyton.

“Guyton has the physical tools of a quality starting left tackle, but he has suffered mental lapses and taken easy penalties. Since he entered the league in 2024, Guyton is third among tackles in penalties per game (0.84). He has missed time because of ankle, shoulder and knee injuries. Now, he needs to string together consistent, mistake-free play. A leap from Guyton would benefit the entire Cowboys offensive line. Guyton and right tackle Terence Steele warrant some chip help in pass protection, but it’s hard to cater to both sides of the line. If Guyton can settle into consistent play against quality edges, the Cowboys can spend more resources helping Steele — or even get five out into the concept, which is where top-flight processor Dak Prescott is at his best. The Cowboys have all the pieces of an elite offense save for a tackle they can trust, and signs point to Guyton inching closer to becoming that player.”

Guyton was a former first-round pick of the Cowboys from back in 2024. Last season, Guyton allowed 31 pressures, 6 quarterback hits, and 2 sacks in 418 pass-blocking snaps. He also committed 7 penalties.

Pro Football Focus gave Guyton an overall grade of 57.5, ranking 71st out of 89 offensive tackles in 2025. He also had a pass-blocking grade of 50.0 and a run-blocking grade of 64.9.

How Impactful Can Tyler Guyton Be for the Cowboys in 2026?

There were some questions about whether Guyton would be the starter at left tackle before training camp. After there were talks about Tyler Smith getting some reps there, the Cowboys decided to keep Guyton as the starter.

Guyton still needs development, but training camp has seemed to go well for him. He improved enough that the coaching staff praised him.

If Guyton can have a huge season for the Cowboys, that might go a long way toward him staying on the team long-term. They need him to be great for the sake of protecting Prescott for the future.