Cowboys Improved 1st-Round Pick Gets New Week 3 Concern

One of the big sighs of relief when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and their early performance this NFL season has been the fact that they’re not coming into Week 3 worrying about their left tackle situation. It was a major concern at the end of last season, to the point that the team was weighing a move of star guard Tyler Smith to the outside, and the Cowboys announced at the start of the offseason that Guyton would be in competition with Nate Thomas for the critical left tackle job.

But that competition was shut down early in training camp, as Guyton–a first-round pick in 2024– showed massive improvement after his injury-plagued first two seasons. And the Cowboys have shown that their confidence in Guyton is warranted.

Cowboys Sought ‘Consistency’

Guyton has allowed four pressures this season, but has committed no penalties and has been great for the Cowboys in the run game. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Guyton on Wednesday, and had high praise.

“Consistency. The pass protection has been excellent,” Schottenheimer said. “Always had the talent, but the power that he’s showing in the run game, I think he’s doing a really good job. When we’re running behind him, he’s doing a nice job of what we call displacing dot, an outside zone. If it’s an outside zone, usually the outside edge piece is the dot that’s the read for the back. He’s doing a really good job displacing that. But just the consistency.

“He’s playing well. He’s not having self-inflicted wounds. He’s playing with better technique. All things that we were hoping for, he’s continued to do.”

Tyler Guyton vs. Trey Hendrickson a Key Matchup

But in Week 3, the Cowboys and Tyler Guyton will get a big test against the Ravens, as Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning-News points out: Trey Hendrickson, one of the top pass-rushers in the game.

Remember, the Ravens originally traded for Maxx Crosby, but sent him back to the Raiders with a failed physical, and many speculated it was because the Ravens changed course and decided they wanted to sign Hendrickson.

Hoyt notes: “Guyton and the Cowboys will once again have a tough test Sunday. Baltimore added four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson this offseason. He’s lined up roughly 96% of the time over or on the edge of the opposing left tackle, according to PFF. Even after sustaining a broken finger he should be a challenge for Guyton and the Cowboys.”

The Cowboys will play the Ravens on Sunday in Rio, at 4:25 pm ET.