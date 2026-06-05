Struggling Former 1st-Rounder Responds to Competition for Playing Time

The Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Guyton at No. 29 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to be their franchise left tackle. To start at that spot this season, though, Guyton will have to earn the job.

Regardless of the competition, though, Guyton told reporters Thursday he will attack improving the same way he would otherwise.

“Same equation, come to work every day, try to get better, prepare myself for the next day,” said Guyton, via Cowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “There’s competition everywhere on the team. It’s a football team and everybody wants to play.

“Friendly competition isn’t bad. It brings the best out of people.”

Prior to Guyton speaking to the media, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Guyton and Nate Thomas will compete for the starting left tackle job.

Guyton and Thomas each arrived in Dallas with the same NFL Draft class two years ago. The Cowboys grabbed Thomas at No. 233 overall in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tyler Guyton vs. Nate Thomas for Cowboys LT Role

The Cowboys have set up an intriguing old-school position battle at left tackle. Guyton and Thomas could compete through training camp and the preseason for the starting role.

The two left tackles couldn’t have had different draft paths to the Cowboys. Thomas went off the board 204 picks after Guyton.

That will likely mean little, if anything, in the competition. Guyton will have to be better than Thomas to start.

One area where Guyton should have an edge is experience. In two seasons, he’s played 1,320 offensive snaps. Thomas has played 341.

“I feel like coming into the league, I had a lot to learn. And I feel like I’ve learned something,” said Guyton. “I’ve gotten stronger, I’ve gotten better at football, learning more techniques and things like that. It’s just a learning process and I’m going to continue to try to advance for this next season.”

Guyton added that he feels like he’s getting better through experience this offseason as well.

“It’s my second time around going through an offseason, so I feel like I was able to attack the things that I needed to be better. I had a good offseason.”

Guyton is trying to bounce back from an injured-plagued 2025 campaign. He suffered a knee injury during the summer which caused him to miss part of training camp. Guyton then only played in 10 games because of a high-ankle sprain.

What Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Said About Guyton, LT Competition

Schottenheimer put it rather plainly Thursday when he said, “We’re going to make Tyler earn it.” But the Cowboys head coach also offered what things he wants to see from Guyton for him to earn the job.

“Tyler’s biggest thing is the consistency has not been there,” Schottenheimer said. “Very talented, maybe one of the most athletic big men I’ve ever been around with his ability to kick slide, punch, move, run.

“But there’s got to be more consistency, and that’s been the challenge that he’s been working extremely, extremely hard on.”

Guyton has started 21 games in his career at left tackle. Ten of those starts came last season during Schottenheimer’s first season as head coach.

The Cowboys will continue their offseason workouts next week. The team will have its mandatory minicamp from June 16-18.