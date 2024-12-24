Cowboys Urged to Replace 1st-Round Pick With $54 Million Veteran

The Cowboys have won four out of five in what has been a bizarro 2024 season, one in which the team has been officially eliminated from the NFC playoff chase. While the focus remains on a strong finish, the fact that this year will be over in the first week of January means Dallas really should be looking ahead to 2025.

And that might mean getting honest about one of the Cowboys’ top moves of the 2024 offseason–drafting Tyler Guyton with a first-round pick. Guyton has been injured and was always going to be a bit of a project as he adjusted to the NFL, but when he has been on the field, his struggles are obvious. At Pro Football Focus, Guyton grades out with a 50.0 mark, which ranks 74th out of 80 tackles in the NFL.

Guyton is only 22, and the Cowboys obviously are not going to give up on him. But they also can’t go into 2025 with Guyton as their only choice on Dak Prescott‘s blind side.

Cowboys Could Use a Veteran LT

That’s why the folks at Bleacher Report have a suggestion for Dallas: Sign veteran tackle Cam Robinson this offseason with an eye toward giving him the job on the left side next year, giving Guyton more time. Robinson is wrapping up a three-year, $54 million contract he signed with the Jaguars, and was traded to the Vikings at the deadline.

Writes B/R: “Tyler Guyton struggled this season, especially in pass protection. While the rookie could turn it around in year two, Dallas should consider bringing in a veteran for some competition at left tackle. That will help keep its Super Bowl window open and make sure Dak Prescott, who will be coming off an injury, stays upright.

“Robinson has a long track record of being a good blindside protector in the NFL. Adding him in free agency on a short-term deal would give the offense another starting option and allow Guyton another year to develop.”

Tyler Guyton Having Penalty Issues

Guyton has struggled with penalties, getting whistled for 12 penalties this season despite playing only 68% of the team’s snaps. Robinson, by way of comparison, has played 89% of his teams’ snaps, and has committed nine penalties—four of which were false starts after he went over the Minnesota, where he had to adjust to Sam Darnold’s cadence.

Coach Mike McCarthy called the Cowboys’ offensive line penalties “alarming” earlier this season. he has since baffled Cowboys fans by not starting Guyton for the past three weeks, instead using him in rotation with Chuma Edoga. McCarthy said he is an advocate of “competition.”

“Balance is great; it’s healthy,” said McCarthy last week. “Healthy competition is always good, you know. Chuma (Edoga) is coming back today too, so just to see the four tackles get out there and compete, I think it’ll be really good for us.”

It might make sense, then, for the Cowboys to ensure there is competition next year, too.