Cowboys’ Pro Bowler Gives 4-Word Update After Surprise Surgery

The Dallas Cowboys have gotten some good news on the offensive line with the play of Tyler Guyton on the left side at tackle, because it’s meant that the team has not had to go into emergency mode to solve what appears to be a significant issue coming into the year. But nothing is ever easy–with Guyton playing well, the Cowboys have also lost Tyler Smith, who needed thumb surgery after a surprise announcement six days before the opening of the season.

The Cowboys revealed then that Smith was dealing with ligament problems in his hand all throughout training camp. The Pro Bowl guard has been placed on injured reserve, and could miss as many as six weeks, according to coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Cowboys Lean on TJ Bass

It was back on Labor Day that Schottenheimer surprised the Cowboys beat reporters with the Tyler Smith news. While it was a blow, Schottenheimer did take comfort in the fact that Dallas still has TJ Bass, the veteran guard who has become a reliable stalwart off the bench.

Said Schottenheimer at the time: “Tyler Smith is going to have surgery on his thumb tomorrow morning. Something that he’s just been dealing with. He’ll probably go on IR/DTR, four to six weeks. Just at the end of the day, felt like couldn’t do the things he had to do at a high level. We know this is a long season and so, it’s unfortunate but that’s why we coveted TJ Bass and having TJ Bass back. He has played some good football for us and will continue to do so.”

Tyler Smith: ‘We’ll See’

In the meantime, we have not heard much from Smith himself. Just about a week removed from surgery, though, he was at the Cowboys practice facility in Frisco and gave a brief update on the hand.

From Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Smith said: “Feeling better. We’ll see.”

If Smith needs the full length of his recovery time, the next time he could be on the field would be Week 7 against the Eagles in Philadelphia. The soonest return would be Week 5 against the Buccaneers.