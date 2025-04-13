Cowboys Linked to All-Pro WR in Trade Amid Latest Drama

The Dallas Cowboys have been highlighted as a prime landing spot for Tyreek Hill as the All-Pro receiver deals with his latest off-field drama.

Hill was involved in a domestic incident last week, resulting in police being called to his Florida home. No charges were filed, per NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero. The Dolphins released a statement following the news.

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed,” a Dolphins spokesperson said in a statement. “We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

Hill has had a handful of issues off the field since entering the league. And the latest development with Hill could spur a decision from the Dolphins to try to move their star pass catcher as the team looks to rebound after an 8-9 campaign.

Proposed Trade: Cowboys Land Tyreek Hill for Pair of Picks

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report named the Cowboys a potential destination for Hill via trade. In the proposed deal, the Cowboys would give up a second-round pick this season along with a fourth-round pick in 2026. Dallas would get Hill and a fifth-round pick in return.

Moton cited some recent social media trolling from Hill as a potential catalyst in Miami’s decision to trade the eight-time Pro Bowler.

“Recently, Hill posted a video on TikTok showing his reaction if the Dolphins tried to trade him. He may be doing a good job of trolling on social media, but what if Miami is tired of his antics?” Moton said. “The Dolphins signed wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in free agency, and they could further address the position in the upcoming draft. They could quietly shop Hill if they intend to take a receiver within the first two rounds.”

The Cowboys have been eyeing some of the top receivers in the draft class — like Tetairoa McMillan. But the team could get an immediate game-changer in Hill.

“If the Cowboys miss out on McMillan or pass on him, they could call the Dolphins to make a blockbuster move for Hill. Dallas would make Dak Prescott a happy quarterback if he returns from injury to see CeeDee Lamb and Hill as his top two receivers,” Moton said. “Dallas has $37.7 million in cap space. Though the club has had extension talks with edge-rusher Micah Parsons, it can still restructure a few contracts to make room for Hill’s $27.7 million cap hit if necessary.”

Cowboys in Market for ‘Explosive’ Wide Receiver Options

The Cowboys are searching for a reliable No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb. Dallas currently has Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and Parris Campbell on the depth chart, along with a few younger players.

But according to Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones, the team is exploring all avenues to add an “explosive” option to the mix.

“We’re still open to looking at a really explosive number two that could upgrade us,” Jones said. “But as I said, I like our room and certainly like the players we currently have.”

Despite battling through injuries for a chunk of the season — and with quarterback Dak Prescott missing time — Lamb carried the load for the Dallas offense. He hauled in 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns across 15 games.