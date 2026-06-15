Cowboys Legend Makes Return to The Star in New Role

Last year, after Dallas Cowboys legend Tyron Smith retired from the NFL following 14 seasons–which included eight Pro Bowl selections in 13 years with the Cowboys and one ill-advised season with the Jets–he began doing some work as a teacher of all things offensive line. He was the spearhead of the first “Big and Beautiful” offensive linemen’s summit in Las Vegas in July, and it was there that he worked with Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton, his successor at one of the most hallowed positions on America’s team.

For the bulk of the last four decades, the position was manned by Mark Tuinei, Flozell Adams, then Smith. Now, it’s Guyton, and as he has struggled in his first two seasons with injuries and inconsistency, Smith has taken it on himself to get Guyton up to snuff in a more personal way.

He’s not waiting for Guyton to come to Las Vegas. Smith was all over the Cowboys’ OTAs over the past two weeks, working with all the offensive linemen and especially Guyton.

Tyron Smith Trying to Help Tyler Guyton

The Cowboys raised some eyebrows when they revealed that left tackle will be a competition, primarily with 2024 first-round pick Guyton going up against 2024 seventh-round pick Nate Thomas. That’s not generally where you want your former first-rounder at a critical position to be three years into his career, but Guyton has had his struggles.

He said he is welcoming the advice from Smith and is soaking it up as much as possible.

“He comes whenever he wants,” Guyton said. “He has been a big help for us as offensive linemen. His presence in our room, on the field with us is incredible. There is not much you can’t learn from Tyron Smith. He knows everything about football, especially the left tackle position.”

Play

Tyler Guyton Learning ‘Posture’ From Cowboys Legend

Guyton was asked about what he can learn from Smith, whose playing style was different from the big-time athleticism that drew the Cowboys to Guyton in the first place. But it’s important to remember, amid all the hand-wringing that has taken place over Guyton’s status, that when he was drafted, he was considered a raw prospect who needed refinement.

Perhaps he is still being refined. Smith has taught him something valuable this spring already.

Said Guyton: “His posture is something I try to take from him. He tells me my posture is going to be where my money’s at. Posture on contact is everything. If you don’t have good posture, you are not going to win the rep.”

Cowboys ‘Thrilled’ to Have Tyron Smith at OTAs

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has been an advocate of having retired Cowboys stars help out with the coaching of the current group. He was asked about Smith’s presence at The Star lately, and was enthusiastic.

“I love it,” Schottenheimer said. “I remember when Tyron announced his retirement, talking to Tyler Guyton and him telling me that that was his idol, Guyton idolizes Tyron Smith. He was an incredible player. The thing about Tyron is his understanding of fundamentals and techniques and what it takes to play offensive tackle at a high level.”