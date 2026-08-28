How to Watch Unbeaten Cowboys in Preseason Finale: Kickoff Time, TV & Odds

The Dallas Cowboys close out their 3-game preseason schedule at home against the New Orleans Saints on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game:

Who: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys

What: Preseason finale

Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

When: 8 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN Unlimited

Odds: DAL -3.5, O/U 38.5

The Cowboys are 2-0 in the preseason following wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

Cowboys Open Regular Season in Prime Time

The Cowboys need to move on quickly to get their 53-man roster in place by the NFL deadline for cutdowns on August 30 — mainly so they can turn their attention to a primetime matchup against the New York Giants in Week 1.

The 1st full day of NFL regular-season viewing on Sunday, September 13, will be capped by the Cowboys traveling to face the Giants at Metlife Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Biggest Preseason Surprise is UDFA Rookie WR

The biggest revelation of training camp and the preseason — on offense at least – seems to be undrafted free agent rookie wide receiver Camden Brown.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Brown will make the 53-man roster in his predictions.

Archer’s model has the Cowboys keep 6 wide receivers: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo, and Brown.

“The top four have been a given,” Archer wrote on August 24. “The last two have been in a state of flux. Brown, undrafted out of Georgia Southern, was able to take to the game what he did in practice. Mingo has earned his way into the mix with a solid summer performance.”

Brown, 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, played 3 unproductive seasons at Auburn before he transferred to Georgia Southern for his final college season in 2025. He had a breakout year with 65 receptions for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns and was named All-Sun Belt Conference.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Brown would be a priority free agent after he ran the 40-yard dash in a relatively slow — for an NFL wide receiver — 4.59 seconds at Pro Day.

“After three unproductive years at Auburn, Brown put his impressive ball skills on display during a very productive season at Georgia Southern,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He lacks top-end speed and attention to detail as a route-runner. He does, however, have access to good initial burst and wins when contested at an elite rate. Brown displays ideal ball skills and body control on fades and deep throws. He catches with good hand extension. Despite his strong 2025 season at Georgia Southern, Brown’s lack of production against SEC competition during his time at Auburn could create doubt for some teams.”