Cowboys Still Uncertain on George Pickens Before Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys managed an ugly in Indianapolis in Week 9, coming out with a 27-22 win thanks in large part to the heroics of quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 335 yards in powering the offense to a win that required the team to overcome 14 penalties tallying 153 yards against Dallas. It was a survive-and-advance situation, with the Cowboys getting to 4-5 despite not playing their best football–and surviving the loss of both star receiver George Pickens and star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the process. Both sat out on Sunday, Pickens with a hamstring issue and Porter with an ankle injury.

With the 49ers coming up–easily the best team the Cowboys have played this season–it will be essential for Dallas to get Porter Jr. and Pickens back on the field. The potential margin for a Cowboys victory is very slim against San Francisco, and not having Pickens or Porter would make that margin infinitesimal.

George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr. Not Certain to Play

On Monday, appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones did not exactly instill confidence that both players would be back next week. They were each questionably heading into the Colts game, meaning there was at last a chance they’d play.

Said Jones, when asked if the Cowboys might not know the players’ status until late this week: “It’s probably a fair summary of it. I think we just have to get them out there, get them going again, and see how they’re coming along. Obviously, two great players like that you want them on the field. Certainly, can do a lot to help you win a football game. We’ll just have to see how the week goes. We’re not the only team that is fighting through injuries, so that’s just part of the game we play. We’re certainly going to have to really see what our injury situation is this week. We’re going to have some challenges.”

Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy Played Well

The Cowboys pass game was able to thrive without Pickens in Week 9, as Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for 195 total receiving yards. No. 2 receiver Ryan Flournoy stepped into Pickens’ role and only had two catches, but one was the 46-yard reception that set up the winning touchdown for Dallas.

Said Prescott: “That’s the standard he sets for himself, that we have, and the expectation. Flo is a guy that I can’t say enough about and I try to every time tell you guys what he means to me and what he means to this offense. So when I got an opportunity like that, with a minute left, I got Flo man-to-man … I am going to attack with the utmost trust and Flo showed you why I have that.”

The Cowboys and 49ers will kick off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.