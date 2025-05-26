Unexpected Cowboys 47-Game Starter Predicted To Reset Market At Position

The Dallas Cowboys, the media and its widespread fanbase have the majority of their attention squared at one future contract extension; that of All-Pro edge rusher and linebacker, Micah Parsons.

And whilst EVP, Stephen Jones, feels confident that they will eventually get a deal done with the former Penn State star, there have been few forthcoming updates on that deal in recent weeks.

However, a deal that should be looked at considerably more eagerness is the likely looming contract set to be awarded to Cowboys guard, Tyler Smith.

Smith has started all but four games over the past three seasons in the NFL, since being drafted out of Tulsa in 2022, en route to making the All-Rookie team, followed by two Pro Bowl appearances and one second team All-Pro selection this past season.

Tyler Smith Could Be Next In Line To Break The Bank In Dallas

Accordingly, Smith is viewed by Kristopher Knox at Bleacher Report as a player who could well reset the market at guard when he gets paid – although he could be waiting a while.

“Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith is extension-eligible this offseason,” Knox writes, “Though Dallas doesn’t have a recent habit of awarding new contracts early. If the Cowboys decide to extend him this offseason at all, there’s a good chance they’ll wait until after Trey Smith has signed his deal.”