Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Urged to Address Problematic Position After Joey Porter Jr. Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Joey Porter Jr., New York Giants
Getty
Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter in the game at Acrisure Stadium.

After much talk and speculation, the Dallas Cowboys finally struck a deal and got cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys gave up a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to acquire Porter. This leaves Dallas with only five picks in the 2027 NFL Draft: a first, a second, a fourth, and two seventh-round selections.

Dallas won the trade because they kept their top two picks in the 2027 draft. That said, they likely won’t be able to trade away any more picks from that draft, leaving them with few options to address a position that must be fixed this year.

Dallas Cowboys Being Told to Fix One Position Next

Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 03: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Dave Helman took to social media to praise the Cowboys for their great trade. One thing Helman brought up, though, is that they clearly need to address one position next.

“Holding on to the Top 100 picks for 2027 had to happen, as strong as this class looks. Getting Porter without giving that up sounds good to me. Now comes the fun part. Upgrading the LB room between now & November without a ton of draft capital to do it.”

The Cowboys are dealing with some complications at linebacker right now. DeMarvion Overshown has been dealing with a hamstring injury and hasn’t practiced again. The position has also struggled over the first three weeks of the season.

How Can the Cowboys Address Linebacker in 2026?

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks at his play sheet in the fourth quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Since Overshown’s injury, rookie Jaishawn Barham has had the green dot and has been playing in the middle. Barham has been one of the few bright spots on the defense so far this season.

Still, guys like Dee Winters have had issues over the weeks with tackling and miscommunication. That has raised a lot of questions about how Dallas can resolve this so they can be a playoff team in 2026.

Many have suggested the Cowboys will need to look in free agency to find a linebacker for now. A trade might be too hard since they have very little draft capital to work with in 2027.

Free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner has been a popular candidate. Although he’s still available, he can play at a high level and consistently get the defense 8-10 tackles each game.

At this point, anyone could be an upgrade either in the starting lineup or on the bench. Someone like Wagner would instantly give the Cowboys the defensive boost they need.

Watch for Dallas to look at linebackers over the next few weeks to see what options are out there. The Cowboys have already shown how serious they are about Porter, so anything can happen in the next month.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Cowboys Urged to Address Problematic Position After Joey Porter Jr. Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x