Cowboys Urged to Poach 72-TD Playmaker From NFC Opponent

The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones are heading into the 2026 NFL season with just one goal. They want to get back into the playoffs and have a shot at winning a Super Bowl.

Last season, the Cowboys came up short of the playoffs. Entering the offseason, it was clear that Dallas wanted to turn things around. Jones has already made some solid additions, but almost certainly would be open to adding more talent.

Keeping that in mind, the running back position could be one area to target.

Right now, the Cowboys have Javonte Williams penciled in as their starter. Behind him, they have Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah. Bringing in another proven running back would not be a bad idea.

One potential name has been brought up for Dallas.

Cowboys Urged to Monitor James Conner as Potential Cut Candidate

Ahead of the June 1 date where teams can cut players and split their dead cap space over two years, the Cowboys should be looking across the league at players who could be searching for new homes.

James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals is one of those candidates.

Of course, the Cardinals drafted Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They also have Trey Benson and Tyler Allgeier as backups, along with Conner. That could make the veteran a cut or trade candidate.

Randy Gurzi of Sports Illustrated has suggested that Conner is a name to watch for Dallas.

“Throughout the offseason, we’ve written on how James Conner makes sense for the Cowboys,” Gurzi wrote. “Javonte Williams has been a beast, but Dallas could use an upgrade at RB2 and Conner has experience working with Klayton Adams, who was an offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals previously.”

What Would James Conner Bring to the Dallas Offense?

Conner was only able to play in three games last season for Arizona before going down with a season-ending injury. He carried the football 32 times for 95 yards and a touchdown, while also catching eight passes for 38 yards and a score.

Back in 2024, however, he produced big numbers for the Cardinals. The 31-year-old running back racked up 1,094 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 236 carries. He also caught 47 passes for 414 yards and a touchdown.

Throughout his entire nine-year NFL career, Conner has played in 110 games. He has totaled 6,065 yards and 60 touchdowns on 1,393 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt. In addition, he has recorded 289 receptions for 2,255 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air.

If the Cowboys were to add Conner to the backfield, they would have a dangerous one-two punch with Williams. Should one of the two get hurt, Dallas would still have a starting caliber back on the roster.

Whether or not Arizona ends up releasing Conner or not remains to be seen. But, if he does become a free agent, the Cowboys would make a lot of sense.