Proposed NFL Trade Has Vikings Land Cowboys 4,000-Yard QB Amid Kyler Murray’s Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have a plethora of quarterbacks, and unfortunately the NFL has already seen two starting signal-callers sustain scary injuries in Week 1 with more games remaining on the slate.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is the latest to go down as the star exited the team’s Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers.Could the Vikings look for some insurance at quarterback?

Dallas made waves by surprisingly releasing Joe Milton only to re-sign the signal-caller to the team’s practice squad. The Cowboys also have Sam Howell who won the team’s backup competition as the QB2 behind Dak Prescott.

If the Cowboys could land a future draft pick, owner Jerry Jones may be willing to trade one of the signal-callers. With Milton on the team’s practice squad, a trade makes little sense for Minnesota as the team could simply poach the quarterback.

Yet, the Cowboys could move on from Howell and promote Milton to become the team’s backup quarterback.

Let’s explore what a potential trade could look like for the Cowboys and Vikings.

NFL Rumors: Could the Vikings and Cowboys Strike a QB Trade Amid Kyler Murray Injury?

Howell signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Cowboys this offseason. What would a potential trade for Howell look like?

It is hard to imagine the Cowboys landing much more than a future Day 3 draft pick for Howell. We do have an 18-game sample size of Howell as a starter, and the quarterback’s resume is not overwhelmingly impressive.

Howell has thrown more interceptions (23) than touchdowns (22) over his NFL career. Yet, if Howell is simply being relied upon as a temporary starter, there is enough data for a team like the Vikings to have confidence in the starter.

Howell has thrown for 4,139 yards, 22 touchdowns and 23 interceptions while completing 62.6% of his passes during 20 appearances (including 18 starts) over his NFL career.

As for the trade pitch, the Cowboys land a fifth-round pick while the Vikings acquire Howell.

The Vikings May Opt to Stick With Carson Wentz & JJ McCarthy Over Making a QB Trade

Unless Murray’s injury proves to be major, the Vikings could simply opt to stick with Carson Wentz and JJ McCarthy. The latter is a former top-10 draft pick, but his tenure in Minnesota is off to a bumpy start.

McCarthy is currently listed as the Vikings third quarterback on the team’s depth chart. Murray was evaluated for a concussion and quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

“Carson Wentz got VERY few snaps in training camp as the Kyler Murray-J.J. McCarthy competition played out,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert detailed in a September 13, message on X.

“Kevin O’Connell mentioned frequently that Wentz had shown the ability to produce without them last year.”