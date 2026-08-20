Von Miller’s Signing Might Seal Cowboys’ Third-Year Defender’s Inevitable Fate

The Dallas Cowboys have some tough roster decisions to make after bringing in Von Miller from free agency.

After racking up 9 sacks in 2025, Miller is now facing a situation where he will be playing a massive role on the roster. As for the Cowboys, Miller completely changes how to view the defense.

Players have already been cut to make room for Miller, but someone in the edge rusher room is going to have to go. One player might already be a potential trade candidate for Dallas.

Von Miller’s Arrival Could Force Dallas Cowboys to Trade a Player

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton listed eight players and their trade-probability meter ratings. After the Cowboys signed Miller, Moton believes third-year defender Marist Liufau might be out the door with a possibility meter of 9 out of 10.

“A year after the Dallas Cowboys traded three-time first-team All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, they have a crowded room of outside linebackers. Although no one on the roster compares to Parsons, the Cowboys may not have room for Marist Liufau, who transitioned from inside linebacker to outside linebacker under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Initially, Liufau had a chance to hang on to a back-end roster spot as he learns a new position, but the Cowboys signed proven pass-rusher Von Miller, who led the Washington Commanders with nine sacks last year. Miller, Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, rookie first-rounder Malachi Lawrence, Sam Williams and James Houston are ahead of Marist on the depth chart. Unless Dallas parts ways with Houston or Williams, Liufau is a long shot to make the roster and could draw interest from teams intrigued by his versatile skill set. Otherwise, he’s a prime cut candidate.”

Liufau came in as a third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2024. In 34 games, he racked up 80 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hits, 3 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery. Marist Liufau Could Be Odd Man Out for Dallas Cowboys in 2026

The athleticism Liufau brings to the Cowboys has been an intriguing piece over the last two years. He’s had some promising moments over the last two years, but he hasn’t quite exceeded expectations.

Dallas would be wise to look at the possibility of a trade with him in it. They may not get super great value for him, but the Cowboys could get Liufau for some kind of a Day 3 pick.

With Miller in the picture, there really isn’t any use for Liufau to be on the roster anymore. If the Cowboys had him for the next two weeks, there may not be a high probability he makes the 53-man roster.

The best move for Dallas is to try to trade him and get some kind of value out of him. That way, the Cowboys can focus on getting Miller ready for the 2026 NFL season.