Von Miller Sends Blunt Message to Cowboys in Immediate Reaction to Late Move

Von Miller is not simply joining the Dallas Cowboys just to be a veteran leader. Miller still believes he has plenty left in the tank, so what can fans expect from the star pass rusher?

The newest Cowboys defender believes he can still get 10 sacks this season. Will it happen?

Time will tell, but Miller does not lack for confidence.

“I can still walk in at 8-10 sacks now,” Miller noted on the “Night Cap” podcast after the Cowboys news broke, per Pro Football Talk. “That’s just walking in. I’m going to have opportunities to do it.”

Miller also called himself the “best teammate in the history of the National Football League.” This may be the best humble brag in recent memory after a signing.

“I am the best teammate in the history of the National Football League,” Miller added. “When it comes to being a great teammate, I just know how to do it.

“Every team that I’ve been on, there’s not a guy in that locker room who would say anything bad about me.”

Miller is signing with the Cowboys just weeks before the team begins the NFL season against the New York Giants on September 13.

Here’s what you need to know about the Cowboys signing Miller.

Cowboys Star Von Miller Posted 9 Sacks With the Commanders in 2025

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Miller is signing a one-year deal with Dallas on what is expected to be a team-friendly contract. The pass rusher played on a one-year, $6 million contract with the Washington Commanders last season.

Miller posted nine sacks with the Commanders in addition to 15 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss in 17 appearances in 2025. The star has not achieved double-digit sacks since notching 14.5 with the Denver Broncos in 2018.

Von Miller on Cowboys: ‘I’ve Always Had Blue in My Heart’

The star has been linked to the Cowboys throughout his NFL career. Miller admitted he has been a lifelong Cowboys fan and now will finally play for his childhood team.

“They were the first team to contact me, like a week before training camp,” Miller explained. “It just seemed right to me. I live here in the offseason, my mom and dad are here, my kids are here. I’ve always had blue in my heart since I was a little boy, I always paid attention to the Dallas Cowboys.

“My earliest memory of football includes the Dallas Cowboys. I heard my daddy screaming in the back and I ran back there to see what was going on, and he was screaming because the Dallas Cowboys had scored a touchdown. That’s my earliest memory of football, and to be back home, it’s a dream within a dream.”

Cowboys Rumors: Sam Williams & Marist Liufau in Danger of Being Cut After Von Miller Move

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This may be good news for Cowboys fans, but it also means one less roster spot as the August 30, deadline looms for Dallas to finalize the team’s 53-man roster. Marist Liufau and Sam Williams are now even more on the roster bubble following the Miller move.

“Domino effect: Probably only one spot remains for Marist Liufau and Sam Williams on the 53-man roster,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris noted in an August 16, message on X.

“Dallas will likely have to part with a former day two pick.”