Von Miller Detailed Why He Made ‘Dream’ Cowboys Decision

After a stellar preseason performance, the Dallas Cowboys decided to make some more noise before the weekend ended.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has kept hinting throughout the last three weeks that the team was looking to make a move. They certainly did that by signing Von Miller on a one-year deal.

Miller joins the team after spending last season with the Washington Commanders. The question is, though: why did he pick the Cowboys over other NFL teams?

Von Miller Talks Decision to Sign With Dallas Cowboys

It didn’t take long for Miller to speak out after signing with the Cowboys, as he joined the “Night Cap” podcast to talk about his decision. Miller had a combination of things that went into his decision.

“Man, so they were the first team to contact me like a week before training camp. It had been like some talks about like the Cowboys, like throughout the whole offseason. And, you know, it just, it just seemed right for me. I live here in the offseason. You know, my mom and my dad are here. My kids are here. You know, I always had a little blue on my heart since I was a little boy. And always paid attention to the Dallas Cowboys. And my earliest memory of playing football include the Dallas Cowboys. I heard my daddy screaming in the back, and I ran back there to see what was going on. And he was screaming ’cause the Dallas Cowboys had scored a touchdown. So that’s my earliest memory of playing football and to be back here to be back home is, is a, it’s, it’s a dream within a dream. It’s like Inception, you know, the movie with Leonardo DiCaprio. They had like, my dream has always been to play in the NFL, and you know, to play for the Dallas Cowboys is a dream within a dream, man.”

Miller has had quite the career in the NFL, as he is setting himself up for a Hall of Fame ending. He has made eight Pro Bowls, been selected to three first-team All-Pro teams, has won two Super Bowls, and was Super Bowl MVP.

Even at 36 last year, Miller was still playing at a high level for the Commanders. He finished with 26 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, 9 sacks, and 6 tackles for loss.

Dallas Cowboys Got Game-Changer With Von Miller

Now at 37, Miller seems to be at the top of his game. He’s not going to play every down for the Cowboys, but it’s clear what his role will be.

Miller is going to be a third-down passing situation pass rusher. That should put him on the field for potentially 20 to 30 snaps a game.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker now has the consistent pass rusher he has needed for this defense. Miller will go out there and get the kind of pressure Parker needs off the edge.

This, in turn, should help the secondary, since it’s the biggest question mark on the Cowboys. Miller can come in and give the defensive front the boost needed to give the corners and safeties some relief.

Dallas’ defense continues to look like a unit that will be much improved from last year. Miller just confirms this as a fact.