Von Miller Sends Strong Message on Cowboys’ Super Bowl Chances

There is a belief in the Dallas Cowboys that this franchise can make a run for the Super Bowl.

A lot of that comes from the team making multiple roster moves since March. Adding talent like Von Miller, Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Cobie Durant, Dee Winters, and Jalen Thompson to the defense helps. Returning starters like Dak Prescott, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, and Quinnen Williams also help.

Miller’s addition might be the most important, as it gives the Cowboys a two-time Super Bowl champion on the roster. The question is whether this 2026 Cowboys team stacks up against past champions.

Von Miller Addresses Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl Chances in 2026

Before the Cowboys embarked on their long Labor Day weekend break, Miller was asked about the team’s chances at winning the Super Bowl. He believes that as long as the mindset is there, they have a chance.

“I’m probably the most optimistic player that we got on this team, so yes, I think we have what it takes. There are a lot of teams in the NFL that have what it takes. There are a lot of teams with great quarterbacks, great defenses. “One of the things that I’ve been focused on is really just the mindset. I feel like the mindset is the difference between a great team and a Super Bowl team. When the bullets are flying and it’s fourth-and-1 for the game, where’s our mindset at? And we’ve been talking about those situations, whether it’s offense, defense. And that’s one of the joys I’ve had as well. You know, not every team that I’ve been on has had that aspiration to be a Super Bowl champ.”

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-9-1 record in 2025. While there is a long road to working off that season, this roster feels different.

Dallas Cowboys Looking Much More Competitive in 2026

Dallas’ offense is elite and has every opportunity to be number one in 2026. The question is whether the defense can recover from its 30th ranking in 2025.

With all the new additions, this defense has the capability of being at least in the top half of the league. They will need time to adjust to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme, but the talent is there to make up for it.

The Cowboys first need to get through the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East before focusing on the playoffs. Reaching the postseason will be the first step in this franchise exceeding the expectations set for them in 2026.