Hi, Subscriber

Von Miller Sends Strong Message on Cowboys’ Super Bowl Chances

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Von Miller Draft
Getty
Von Miller was selected 2nd overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

There is a belief in the Dallas Cowboys that this franchise can make a run for the Super Bowl.

A lot of that comes from the team making multiple roster moves since March. Adding talent like Von Miller, Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Cobie Durant, Dee Winters, and Jalen Thompson to the defense helps. Returning starters like Dak Prescott, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, and Quinnen Williams also help.

Miller’s addition might be the most important, as it gives the Cowboys a two-time Super Bowl champion on the roster. The question is whether this 2026 Cowboys team stacks up against past champions.

Von Miller Addresses Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl Chances in 2026

Von Miller
GettyMADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 14: Von Miller of Washington Commanders speaks at the team press conference after a training session ahead of the NFL 2025 game against Miami Dolphins at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid on November 14, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Before the Cowboys embarked on their long Labor Day weekend break, Miller was asked about the team’s chances at winning the Super Bowl. He believes that as long as the mindset is there, they have a chance.

“I’m probably the most optimistic player that we got on this team, so yes, I think we have what it takes. There are a lot of teams in the NFL that have what it takes. There are a lot of teams with great quarterbacks, great defenses.

“One of the things that I’ve been focused on is really just the mindset. I feel like the mindset is the difference between a great team and a Super Bowl team. When the bullets are flying and it’s fourth-and-1 for the game, where’s our mindset at? And we’ve been talking about those situations, whether it’s offense, defense. And that’s one of the joys I’ve had as well. You know, not every team that I’ve been on has had that aspiration to be a Super Bowl champ.”

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-9-1 record in 2025. While there is a long road to working off that season, this roster feels different.

Dallas Cowboys Looking Much More Competitive in 2026

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the 2026 NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Dallas’ offense is elite and has every opportunity to be number one in 2026. The question is whether the defense can recover from its 30th ranking in 2025.

With all the new additions, this defense has the capability of being at least in the top half of the league. They will need time to adjust to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme, but the talent is there to make up for it.

The Cowboys first need to get through the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East before focusing on the playoffs. Reaching the postseason will be the first step in this franchise exceeding the expectations set for them in 2026.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Von Miller Sends Strong Message on Cowboys’ Super Bowl Chances

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x