Cowboys’ All-Pro Newcomer Reveals Personal ‘Dream’ Career Move

The Dallas Cowboys made a move to bring in veteran pass-rusher Von Miller this month, and in doing so, not only brought in a two-time Super Bowl champ with three first-team All-Pro selections and a career total of 138.5 sacks, most among active players in the NFL, but also a locker-room presence and self-styled, “greatest teammate in history.” Miller is a talker and a back-slapper. a good presence whose experience and past success figures to provide more value than just what the team will get on the field.

But at age 37, and with his skill level clearly depleted from what it was in his heyday, Miller is also thinking long-term. He has had an interest, he says, in working for a front office in the NFL, something that has been sparked by his two previous stops in Washington and Buffalo. Ultimately, though, Miller is a Texas guy with roots as a Cowboys fan.

If Dallas is his last stop as a player, he is making it clear he would like it to be his first stop in what he hopes is a career as an executive.

Von Miller Already Looking at Cowboys Front Office

Speaking to Cowboys reporters at The Star this week, Miller credited Cowboys VP of personnel Will McClay with already showing him the ropes in the front office in Frisco.

Said Miller: “Getting to know this front office. That is something I want to do when I am done playing football as well, whether that’s director of pro personnel, team president, assistant GM, GM, I want to be in the front office in any capacity. And Will McClay has done an incredible job of just, when it is not Xs and Os, or getting to know teammates, getting to know the job as well.

“I have a had a lot of guys who have kind of fanned that flame, whether it was Brandon Beane in Buffalo, or Adam (Peters) in Washington, Will has done an incredible job of kind of fanning that flame and get me to live a triple dream here with the Dallas Cowboys.”

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Cowboys Hoping for Defensive Turnaround

Of course, Miller would make that path to the Cowboys front office smoother by helping the team win here in 2026, a season in which the team has put a lot of pressure on itself to upend its recent foibles–not just the back-to-back seven-win seasons, but also the team’s repeated postseason failure and inability to reach a Super Bowl in the last 30 years.

The Cowboys have a top-flight offense, and that side of the ball looks Super Bowl worthy. The question is the defense, and whether a unit that was last in the NFL in points allowed in 2025 can be much better in 2026.

Von Miller: ‘I Am Still a Sack Daddy’

Miller does not have to be a huge part of the Cowboys potential defensive rebirth on the field, but the hope is he can provide wisdom and guidance for the players who are getting more snaps than he is. Miller is well-versed in the tricks of the trade and in the tackles the Cowboys’ defensive front will face this season.

He says he can still pitch in with some sacks, though.

“This is my 16th year in the National Football League,” Miller said. “I like to think that I am a coach’s dream. I just try to make everybody’s job easy, whether it is coaches, players around me, whatever I can do to help contribute to wins, whether it is in the locker room or out on the football field. I am still a sack daddy, too. So I have my opportunity to rush the quarterback, too, and contribute to wins. But whatever I can do to contribute to wins, that is what I am all about.”