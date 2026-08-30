Cowboys Waive 6-Foot-9, 309-Pound Fan Favorite Before 53-Man Roster Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys, like every NFL team right now, are trying to make some tough roster decisions.

There have already been some big-name players like Denzel Mims who are no longer on the team. Not every decision will be popular, but players have to go to make room for 53 spots.

Dallas has until 5:00 pm CST on Sunday to get the roster down to 53 players. The latest news is that it’s the end of a great training camp story for the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys Say Goodbye to Fan Favorite From Camp

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys are letting go of a fan favorite from the offensive line.

“Cowboys are waiving OL Shiyazh Pete, who provided one of the great preseason moments this summer.”

Cowboys are waiving OL Shiyazh Pete, who provided one of the great preseason moments this summer. https://t.co/yWOwPuj6rV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

Pete was an undrafted free agent of the Cowboys after the 2026 NFL Draft. He spent most of his college career at New Mexico State from 2021 through 2024. Last year, he played college football at Kentucky. Pete was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2023.

After the Cowboys’ preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks, Pete went viral with a speech he made in the locker room. This was after his family and friends gave him a loud cheer in the stadium. The Cowboys’ X post with his speech got over 9.5 million views as of the publication of this article.

“Well, that was an incredible win,” Pete said, standing before his teammates. “I am very fortunate to be amongst you and to play in the same field, with the same star, holding on our chest, and I’m proud of us, proud of how far we’ve come. Oh, man. “Fate brought us here as strangers, but this game, this star, this team, will make us brothers.”

Cowboys Moving on From Viral Star Shiyazh Pete

It’s disappointing for the Cowboys to see Pete get waived. He’s been a great asset to the offensive line, but the team had too much depth at the position.

Pete still has a chance to return to the team as part of the practice squad. He will be on waivers for 24 hours, giving any NFL team a chance to sign him. Dallas wouldn’t mind bringing him back if they get the chance.

The Cowboys are finalizing the roster and won’t include Pete for now. They could bring him back, but how much of an impact can he have in the future?

Either way, the team moves forward with tougher roster decisions. Pete is one of many worthy players on the team, but only 53 spots are open.

Cowboys fans will have to wait and see how it all works out. Hopefully Pete will find his way onto the team soon enough.