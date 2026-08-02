Cowboys Waive 6-foot-6, 250-Pound Edge Rusher Facing 3-Game Suspension

The Dallas Cowboys were willing to take a chance on edge rusher Charles Snowden — they just weren’t willing to wait for him to heal up as they try to improve the NFL’s worst defense from 1 season ago.

“The Cowboys have signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez and waived OLB Charles Snowden,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

Snowden signed a 1-year, $1.075 million contract with the Cowboys on June 18 and was suspended almost 1 month later. Snowden was waived with an injury designation as he was dealing with a groin issue.

“Cowboys DE Charles Snowden has been suspended for the first three games of the season, per today’s wire,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on July 14. “Snowden, per the NFL, ‘is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games; his suspension will take effect as of the roster reduction to 53 players.”

He was arrested for a DUI in Las Vegas in December 2024 and pleaded no contest in January 2026.

“Cowboys DE Charles Snowden has been suspended for the first three games of the season because of a DUI,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on July 14. “The news of his personal conduct violation was on today’s wire.”

Snowden would have been eligible to return to the Cowboys for a Week 4 home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Snowden Became Full-Time Starter for Raiders

Snowden, 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, started 9 games each of the last 2 seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders, with 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8 TFL, and 11 QB hits in that stretch.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Snowden as a 4th-round pick in 2021.

“Versatile defender who has worked both open and closed sides as an even-front edge defender,” Zierlein wrote. “Snowden is a long, smooth athlete dropping into space or transitioning with change of direction. Lower-body anchor is an issue and he needs more play strength, but he’s usually first to land his hands and does an adequate job of separating and setting the edge. Despite having some twitch with his get-off as a rusher, he gets locked out of the cookie jar due to an inability to convert at the top of the rush with hand usage or go-to counters. However, he has excellent lateral quickness for use in twists and stunts and has surprising potential as a zone or man defender when asked. Snowden is an ascending prospect with Day 2 potential as a 3-4 outside linebacker, but his ceiling will be defined by whether he can add mass and improve his rush.”

After going undrafted out of the University of Virginia, Snowden made the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent 2022 on the practice squad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before landing with the Raiders in 2023.

“Sources: The Cowboys are signing former Raiders DE Charles Snowden.” NFL Insider Jordan Schultz posted on X on June 18. “Over the last two seasons, Snowden started 18 games for Las Vegas — recording 4.5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss.”

Cowboys Overhauled Edge Rushers in Offseason

Snowden is part of a group of new Cowboys being brought in to revitalize the edge rusher position after a complete miss in 2025 — a year that began with NFL All-Pro Micah Parsons being traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Along with signing Snowden, the Cowboys made 2 more notable moves at edge rusher. First, they traded with the Packers for former 1st-round pick Rashan Gary.

Second, they used the 2nd of their 2 picks in the 1st round of the draft on UCF’s Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.