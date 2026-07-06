Dallas Cowboys Receive Stern Warning on 2nd-Year Defender

The Dallas Cowboys actually drafted an edge rusher in the 1st round in 2026 with UCF’s Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.

For many, it seemed like the 2nd year in a row the Cowboys landed 1st-round talent at the position after getting Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku in the 2nd round in 2025 and getting to see his talent on display — at times — during his rookie season.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks that, out of any player currently on the roster, he could be a “building block” for the defense in the future.

Ezeiruaku missed most of the offseason after hip surgery, but is expected to be ready for training camp.