Who Is on the Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad?

The Cowboys made their initial cuts to the roster on Sunday afternoon, including some big surprises with two backup running backs–Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah–sent out, and another former draft pick, Nate Thomas, traded. The cuts got even more eye-opening on Monday when the Cowboys cut Joe Milton, the backup quarterback who had a stellar preseason but is still seen as less game-ready than his competitor, Sam Howell. All the while, the Cowboys practice squad is being built, and there’s speculation that the team could bring Milton back in that role.

But the big surprise was that neither Blue nor Milton was welcomed back on the practice squad, and increasingly, it looks like the Cowboys are not viewing that roster as a place to keep developing young players. The Cowboys appear to want the practice squad to be a place where there are trustworthy veterans they can use as depth pieces.

Cowboys Practice Squad Gets Veterans

For example, Reddy Steward and Justin Barron, two players who were with the team last year, were brought back on the Cowboys practice squad. They signed veteran offensive lineman Wanya Morris, too, who had been with the Chiefs for three years, and was cut by the Falcons this weekend.

By NFL rules, practice squads can consist of 10 players who have two years in the NFL or fewer. They can add six players who are not limited by years of service, like Morris. There can be a 17th player, as long as he is an international player eligible for a practice squad exemption.

Currently 15 Players on the Cowboys Practice Squad

So, where does the Cowboys practice squad stand now? Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com provided an update, and here’s where they are, with 15 players currently on board:

Running Backs

Israel Abanikanda



Offensive Linemen

Marcellus Johnson

Nick Leverett

Wanya Morris



Wide Receiver

Jordan Hudson

Anthony Smith



Tight End

Michael Trigg



Defensive Line

Elijah Garcia

Tommy Dunn

Adedayo Odeleye (IPP)



Linebacker

Justin Barron

Isaiah Land

Curtis Robinson



Defensive Back

Derion Kendrick

Reddy Steward

Updated 2026 Cowboys practice squad thus far:OT Wanya Morris DT Elijah GarciaRB Israel AbanikandaLB Justin BarronDT Tommy DunnWR Jordan HudsonOT Marcellus JohnsonDB Derion KendrickWR Anthony SmithTE Michael TriggLB Isaiah LandOL Nick LeverettDL Adedayo Odeleye (IPP)… https://t.co/Bhnush56ow— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) September 1, 2026

More Changes Sure to Come

Now, again, the Cowboys practice squad, like that of every practice squad in the league, is very fluid and sometimes fickle. The spots can change without any real apparent reason. But as things shape up, the Cowboys do have some interesting names on board that could land on the 53-man roster eventually.

Putting together this depth group does allow Dallas to keep some young players they liked–Trigg is a good example–on board while they work on development. But most of the Cowboys’ cuts won’t be back, making for an emotional time for coach Brian Schottenheimer.

He said: “Really emotional last 48 hours or so. The human element is real. The conversations are real. We’re trying to build a roster that can handle the strain of 17 regular-season games, the grind of the playoffs and the Super Bowl. The roster is always fluid but I would be remiss if I didn’t talk about that we let some incredible young men and really good football players out the door. I am indebted to them for how much they worked and how much they bought into our culture, and our building.”