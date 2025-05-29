Trade Proposal Lands Cowboys $14 Million Former First Round Pick

There’s a beneath-the-surface trade market in the NFL where teams buy low on busts from other teams — specifically former first round picks — and either sell high, benefit greatly for a short period of time or take on negligible losses if it doesn’t work out.

It’s an interesting way to create depth if you’re willing to plumb the depths, which is something the Dallas Cowboys should do in order to try and create depth at wide receiver. One player they should focus on is Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, a 2022 first round pick (No. 18 overall) who may have already seen the writing on the wall with his current team.

“(Burks) has missed 24 out of 51 regular-season games and only has 53 career catches for 699 yards and one touchdown, highlighted by participating in just five contests (two starts) with four grabs, 34 yards and no scores a year ago,” Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder wrote on May 29. “Now, the Titans have a new regime where the organization is on its second general manager since Jon Robinson, who drafted Burks, meaning the wideout has fewer people in the building to pound the table for him.”

The Cowboys could probably get Burks in exchange for their 2026 seventh round pick in a straight up trade and use him as a versatile backup to their 3 starters — CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert — but make his primary position slot receiver after spending his first 3 seasons on the outside.

There’s also the chance the Cowboys just keep tabs on Burks to try and pick him up if the Titans release him before the season. It’s something that’s a distinct possibility with the addition of free agent wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett and drafting 2 more wide receivers in 2025.

Social Media Reacts To Burks’ Presence at OTAs

Burks returned to practice with the Titans at OTAs on May 27 and a few short video clips of him going through drills went viral after it appeared he put on a significant amount of weight in the offseason.

The Titans declined the $15.493 million fifth year option on Burks’ 4-year, $14.3 million rookie contract on May 9.

“Treylon Burks looks … broken,” NFL reporter Dov Kleiman wrote on his official X account.

“I have little faith in Burks this year and I think he’s on the bubble to even make the team, but (Brian Callahan) made it seem like he wouldn’t be ready for training camp earlier this offseason so the fact he’s out there already is a surprise” X user Tyler Rowland wrote. “Good for Treylon.”

Burks, 6-foot-3, has seen his weight be an issue dating back to his college days at Arkansas, where he played at over 230 pounds.

“Arkansas’ Treylon Burks — No. 26 on @PFF‘s 2022 NFL Draft Board — played last season at 6-foot-3, 230,” The Ringer’s Austin Gayle wrote on his official X account in August 2021. “Burks told me he’s down to 225 after cleaning up his diet and plans to play at that weight this season.”

Burks, a 3-time All-SEC pick, played his way into a first round pick in his final season at Arkansas with 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in just 12 games.