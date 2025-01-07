Cowboys Make Eye-Opening Quarterback Move to Open 2025 Offseason

For the past six months, and especially in the past week, one of the running storylines—of many storylines—has been the Cowboys’ decisions in the quarterback room. Obviously, making Dak Prescott the highest paid player in the history of the NFL just before the start of the season is the main headline, but the way the Cowboys shuffled, and bungled, the 2023 trade for Trey Lance was alongside.

Lance came to Dallas in August 2023 for a fourth-round pick, and though the reasoning for the deal was never quite clear, speculation largely held that the team thought having the former No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft on board would provide leverage when negotiating with Prescott. But Prescott effectively called the team’s bluff and got the contract he wanted.

And Lance did not beat out Cooper Rush for the backup job, either. When Prescott went out with a season-ending hamstring injury, it was Rush who was called into action. Lance, thus, spent two years in Dallas and started just one game—Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Commanders. He proved to be an utter waste of a draft pick for Dallas.

Will Grier, 2025 QB Backup?

Now, both Rush and Lance are free agents as this season wraps up. The Cowboys closed 2024 with, effectively, no backup behind Prescott in 2025. On Monday, though, Dallas made an interesting move that at least temporarily addressed the issue: The team signed journeyman Will Grier to a contract extension after he wrapped up a practice-squad stint with an appearance on the roster in Week 18.

It’s a minimum deal, and Grier is guaranteed nothing, but he is clearly a guy Dallas likes. Grier was in the team’s quarterback room in 2021 and 2022, as a practice-squadder and third-stringer. The trade for Lance ended his time with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are highly unlikely to bring back Lance in free agency. What happens with Rush, also a free agent, will be worth watching, because he has shown he is among the best backups in the league, and may have priced himself out of Dallas with his play in 2024.

Cowboys QB2 Spot Up for Grabs

Perhaps Grier, who has been with six teams in the NFL, can wrangle a spot on the depth chart. It’s a longshot, given that he has two NFL appearances, both dating back to 2019 with Carolina.

Still, he had gained the respect and admiration of his teammates, though, especially Prescott, who was not a fan of the Lance trade to begin with.

He said at the time, “I understand though that that’s business. I understand that they’re probably on a timeline, they need to get something done. He felt like that strengthened this team and, yeah, ready to welcome [Lance] and, yeah, I mean knowing the strength of the quarterback room that we have. Honestly right now, my heart and my mind is with Will. So it’s a tough situation, honestly. Love that guy to death over there. Plays his ass off, comes in, prepares the right way each and every day.”