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Cowboys Want Closer Look at ‘Field Stretcher’ WR

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Romello Brinson
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SMU wide receiver Romello Brinson.

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t done tinkering when it comes to their wide receivers room, bringing in a talented local college prospect for a closer look.

“Cowboys working out former SMU and (Miami) wide receiver Romello Brinson today, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Monday. 

Brinson, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, had career highs across the board with SMU in his final college season with 43 receptions for 638 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“Brinson is a field-stretcher, but the middle of his route tree is missing branches,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s a long-strider with good acceleration to build speed and create opportunities for himself on vertical routes. His route-running is less effective on intermediate routes, where he’s slower in and out of breaks. Despite his catch radius and hand size, he wins fewer 50/50 balls than he should when coverage closes him down. Brinson has traits to work with but offers a more limited menu of services for teams.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

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Cowboys Want Closer Look at ‘Field Stretcher’ WR

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