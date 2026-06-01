Cowboys Want Closer Look at ‘Field Stretcher’ WR

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t done tinkering when it comes to their wide receivers room, bringing in a talented local college prospect for a closer look.

“Cowboys working out former SMU and (Miami) wide receiver Romello Brinson today, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Brinson, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, had career highs across the board with SMU in his final college season with 43 receptions for 638 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“Brinson is a field-stretcher, but the middle of his route tree is missing branches,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s a long-strider with good acceleration to build speed and create opportunities for himself on vertical routes. His route-running is less effective on intermediate routes, where he’s slower in and out of breaks. Despite his catch radius and hand size, he wins fewer 50/50 balls than he should when coverage closes him down. Brinson has traits to work with but offers a more limited menu of services for teams.”