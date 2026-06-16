Cowboys ‘Exploring RB Help’ Ahead of Minicamp: Report

Veteran running back Zamir White worked out for the Miami Dolphins in May. He recently had the same opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported White visited the Cowboys for a workout days before the team’s minicamp. Dallas officially begins its mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

“Zamir White also worked out for the Cowboys in recent days, per source,” wrote Fowler on X. “Dallas exploring RB help.”

Zamir White also worked out for the Cowboys in recent days, per source. Dallas exploring RB help. https://t.co/Btm5OFIgSj — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 16, 2026

White spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders. He started nine of 45 games for the team, posting 736 rushing yards with two touchdowns.

Last season, though, White had just 12 carries and caught four passes. Overall, he gained a career-low 56 yards from scrimmage.

In 2024, White spent some time on injured reserve. But he often served as a healthy scratch during 2025, playing in only six contests.

Entering minicamp, the Cowboys have six running backs on their roster — Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue, Dominic Richardson, Phil Mafah, Malik Davis, and Israel Abanikanda.