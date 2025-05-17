Broncos’ $18 Million CB Predicted to Become a Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos answered their 2025 NFL Draft first-round dilemma by selecting the best player available. While they needed reinforcements in other positions, especially with the offensive skill position players, they selected former Texas standout Jahdae Barron.

His draft spot reveals high expectations for him as he potentially starts across reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II in the defensive secondary. Speaking of which, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks quantified those expectations by predicting Barron to become a Pro Bowler.

Brooks defined Pro Bowl-level players as ”difference-makers based solely on their talent. They should make immediate contributions as rookies and rank among the top 10 at their position within two to three years.”

Jahdae Barron and former Michigan defensive back Will Johnson are the only rookie cornerbacks Brooks predicted to become Pro Bowlers. While the verdict is still out on Brooks’ prediction, Barron has been impressive enough to merit rave reactions from his new team.

During the rookie minicamp, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said about Barron, “I would say exactly what we saw on tape. Smart, savvy, if you’re watching closely, some people transition and stop very quickly. He’s got really quick twitch. Id’s say he’s sticky in coverage. He’s one of those players that already at a young age understands splits. … He’s real savvy as to a tight split. He eliminates 80 percent of what could be run. You feel a veteran player.”

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus declared that Jahdae Barron’s addition makes the Broncos a top-three defense in the league. In addition to his 90.7 overall grade during his final year with the Texas Longhorns, he was the highest-graded zone coverage cornerback in the country at 91.1.

Jahdae Barron Reveals His Inspiration for Chasing Excellence

Several people and ingenious minds have helped Barron become the player and the man that he is. However, the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award recipient credits his mom as the driving force behind his success.

Barron said in his introductory press conference after going 20th overall in 2025 NFL Draft, “My mom, she pushed me every single day, which is just my saying ‘committed to the process.’ Whenever I got down, she made sure she reminded me that I was saying true to what I said I would do long after the mood has changed.”

“I’m going to give her the world back so she can just be a mother.” 🧡 @Officia1dae pic.twitter.com/A7mjNRK3Zn — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 11, 2025

Now that Barron signed a four-year, $18 million fully guaranteed rookie contract, he would like to give his mother the best life she could have. He added, “Everything she did, just running me around from boxing training, basketball, football practice, it was an investment. I’m gonna invest that and I’m gonna give her the world back so she can just be a mother.”

Barron will be due for a bigger payday from the Broncos if he satisfies Brooks’ prediction of him being a Pro Bowl-level defensive back.

Analyst Puts Barron Among the Top 10 Players in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Ringer’s Todd McShay puts Barron in high regard when he said in his eponymous podcast, “You can’t tell me there are ten better football players in this ’25 class than Jahdae Barron. You just can’t.”

Of all his impressive attributes, McShay sees Barron in a class on his own by highlighting one of the 2024 Consensus All-American’s exceptional skills. “It took me watching tape after tape on him and comparing him to other defensive backs to realize. He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen, Jahdae Barron is, at detaching the ball from a receiver. … It’s almost like watching a snake when he goes to attack. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Being aggressive in coverage helped Barron register 11 passes defended and five interceptions for Texas in 2024. He’s also a willing participant in run defense, helping him collect 46 tackles (three for losses) and a sack.