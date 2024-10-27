Super Bowl Contender ‘Discussed’ Trade for Broncos’ $26 Million Starter

The Denver Broncos have the NFL’s third-ranked scoring defense and rivals are taking notice ahead of the trade deadline.

The Broncos also rank third in yards allowed, providing a stable floor for the 4-3 Broncos as their offense – which ranks 21st in scoring and 27th in yards gained – finds its way.

They are understandably reluctant to part with any key pieces from that unit. That appears to be the case with starting nose tackle D.J. Jones, who has drawn trade interest from the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the November 5 deadline, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

The Broncos, though, are cool on the idea.

“Two … former San Francisco players, defensive tackles DeForest Buckner (Colts) and D.J. Jones (Broncos), have been discussed internally by team decision-makers but I don’t get the sense Indy or Denver are open to moving either player,” Russini wrote in a batch of intel published on October 25.

#Broncos DT D.J. Jones (Outside RG) doesn't give up an inch on this double team from Joe Alt & Jamaree Salyer. Allows the LB to make the tackle at LOS pic.twitter.com/i7I8iX0OXz — NFL Shock (@NFLShock) October 17, 2024

“With Javon Hargrave out for the season, the Niners need help in the trenches, ideally in the form of a defensive tackle who can also provide a pass-rushing push,” Russini wrote.

Jones, 29, was a sixth-round pick (No. 198 overall) by the 49ers in 2017.

At 3-4, the 49ers find themselves at the bottom of the NFC West standings after representing the conference in the 2024 Super Bowl. They are among the favorites to make it to the Super Bowl in 2025, tying the Buffalo Bills for the fourth-best odds as of October 27, per DraftKings.

Broncos Have Potential Replacement for D.J. Jones

Jones spent the first five seasons of his career in San Francisco, helping them reach the Super Bowl following the 2021 regular season. The 49ers’ defense ranked in the top 10 in points allowed twice and in the top five in yards allowed three times over his final three seasons with the team.

He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Broncos in free agency in 2022. Jones has a $9.5 million base salary and a $12.9 million cap hit in 2024 with $26 million in career earnings.

A trade would avoid the risk of the Broncos losing him for nothing.

Jones has recorded 96 combined tackles, forced 3 fumbles, and recovered 2 in three seasons with the Broncos. He has logged the second-highest snap share among Broncos defensive linemen entering Week 8, per Pro Football Reference.

However, backup Malcolm Roach is close behind him, trailing by a .42% margin. Perhaps the Broncos are comfortable moving on since neither player plays more than 42% of the snaps.

Pro Football Focus graded Roach higher than Jones through seven weeks in 2024.

Broncos Can Save Cap Space With D.J. Jones Trade

The Broncos can trade Jones and net $9.9 million in savings, per Over The Cap. They would incur a $2.9 million dead cap hit. However, they could add a player who will see the field more for the rest of the season and beyond.

The Broncos have $5 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

Parting with Jones in a trade could net the Broncos enough room to work out an extension with left tackle Garett Bolles.

Bolles, 32, is in the final year of a four-year, $68 million contract. Despite his age, Bolles has been durable in his career and is the Broncos’ highest-graded offensive player through seven games in 2024. Those are important traits for a quarterback’s blind-side protector.

There are also concerns about the 2025 offensive tackle class.