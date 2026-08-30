Broncos Expected to Add ‘Intriguing’ Former Raiders Pass Rusher

The Denver Broncos are expected to bring in former Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher David Agoha after finalizing their 53-man roster.

“Sources says that OLB David Agoha will sign Monday to the #Broncos practice squad. The native of Nigeria will be an exempt player as part of the International Pathway program and won’t count on the 16-man limit. So Broncos will have 17 on practice squad,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on August 29.

“Agoha worked out with the #Broncos on Aug. 6 and passed his physical then. He didn’t play college football and spent 2023-24 on the Raiders practice squad and 2025 on the Titans practice squad.”

Agoha is raw, but has obviously been intriguing.

Broncos Add Former Raiders EDGE David Agoha

“David Agoha remains quite the enigma for the Las Vegas Raiders,” Silver and Black Pride’s Ray Aspuria wrote in April 2025.

Aspuria continued, “At 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, Agoha brings prototypical size to the table as a defensive end. He’s showcased glimpses of the athleticism that made him a standout in his home country.”

It did not work out in Las Vegas, but Denver has taken chances on other projects.

The Broncos’ most successful project on the current roster is former UFL standout Dondrea Tillman.

Agoha is further away than that, but it is a reminder that players can develop at different paces and that environment matters. The next step for Agoha will be maintaining his anticipated spot on the practice squad.

Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper lead an imposing Broncos pass rush.

However, in addition to potentially losing Cooper to a suspension–something the Broncos hinted at expecting, playing him in the preseason finale–the injury rate in the NFL is high.

Denver has battled injuries with their depth options in recent seasons. That is especially true with backup OLBs Jonah Elliss and Drew Sanders.