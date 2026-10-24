NFL Drops Hammer With Punishment for Denver Broncos Player

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton has once again drawn the NFL’s ire.

“NFL compliance office again fined Broncos ILB Alex Singleton, this time $23,882 for unnecessary roughness vs Seattle, per source,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported in a post on X on October 23. Singleton not penalized in game as Darnold just released ball. Darnold was hammered at the belt but even [Kirk] Herbstreit said it was a clean play. Singleton will appeal.”

Herbstreit may ultimately prove correct. Nevertheless, the play drew attention and calls for a penalty in real time, too. Pro Football Talk posted on October 15 that it “should have been textbook roughing the passer” call against Singleton.

Klis noted that this is the third time that Singleton has been fined this season. However, the NFL overturned one incident upon appeal:

$11,493 – late hit on Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson

$17,911 – hit on defenseless player on Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange.

The NFL rescinded Singleton’s previous fine for a hit on a defenseless player on Strange.

However the NFL still docked the Broncos veteran the full amount for a second-time offense for the same kind of infraction. It is notably also the amount for the second offense of roughing the passer. He has not been fined or called for that so far this season, though.

Broncos’ Alex Singleton One Strike Away From Suspension

There are far greater implications to all of this for Singleton and the Broncos that make this decision a significant one.

The NFL’s fine indicates that a reduction or reversal of a previous fine does not necessarily clear an infraction off a player’s record. That is notable with Singleton now having his second strike towards an one-game suspension.

One more infraction of the same kind will trigger the decision against Singleton.

The NFL could always reduce this fine, perhaps making it more in line with a first-time offense. That would then indicate that Singleton still has a multi-offense margin for error.

At any rate, Singleton–who was outspoken about expecting a fine over the Jaguars game–will look to have a cleaner game in Week 7, as the Broncos prepare to hit the road take on the Arizona Cardinals.