Denver Broncos Star Alex Singleton, Wife Sam Announce Big Family News

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton and his wife, Sam Singleton, have added another member to their family.

Sam announced the news in a joint Instagram post with her husband on September 3, sharing a photo of a newborn wearing an outfit embroidered with the name “Reed.”

“Our boy,” Sam wrote alongside a white heart emoji.

Singleton celebrated the announcement on his own Instagram Story, reposting a hospital photo showing himself alongside Sam, their young daughter and the newborn. He added a simple “+1” to the family picture.

The arrival comes less than a year after Singleton endured one of the most personal challenges of his NFL career, a testicular cancer diagnosis that put both football and family into perspective for the veteran linebacker.

Alex Singleton Spoke About Wife Sam, Daughter During Cancer Battle

Reed is the Singletons’ second child. Their daughter, Tallyn Maye Singleton, was born in February 2025, according to the Los Angeles Times. Alex and Sam later married in June 2025 after becoming engaged in July 2024.

Months later, Sam and Tallyn became an important part of the story when Singleton publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis.

The diagnosis began in unusual fashion. A random test through the NFL’s drug-testing program found elevated levels of the hormone hCG, prompting Singleton and Sam to schedule an appointment with a urologist. Further testing confirmed a testicular tumor.

Singleton later explained why he ultimately decided to make such private information public, specifically referencing the family waiting for him at home.

“Early detection and regular screenings save lives and can save loved ones from a lot of grief,” Singleton wrote at the time, adding that he had “a wife, Sam, and daughter, Tallyn.”

A CT scan showed the cancer had not spread, and Singleton underwent successful surgery on November 7, 2025. Remarkably, that came one day after he played against the Las Vegas Raiders despite already knowing he had been diagnosed.

He missed Denver’s following game against the Kansas City Chiefs before returning two weeks after surgery.

Singleton Returned From Cancer to Help Broncos Reach AFC Title Game

Singleton’s 2025 season was already a comeback before the cancer diagnosis.

He entered the year returning from the torn ACL that ended his 2024 season, then went on to start 16 games, record 135 tackles and earn Pro Bowl alternate recognition despite the cancer surgery. Denver finished 14-3, won the AFC West and advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

The Broncos also named Singleton their 2025 Ed Block Courage Award recipient, an honor voted on by teammates for players who demonstrate courage and dedication in overcoming adversity.

Denver made clear during the offseason that Singleton remained part of its plans, re-signing the inside linebacker to a two-year contract in March. The 32-year-old has accumulated 737 tackles across 95 regular-season games with the Philadelphia Eagles and Broncos, according to his current team biography.

Now Singleton begins another season with happier personal news surrounding his family.

The Broncos open their regular season on Monday, September 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs, beginning their attempt to defend the AFC West championship they wrestled away from Kansas City last season.